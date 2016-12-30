Man charged for stalking and assaulting Woodbury woman

According to the criminal complaint, Chatmon broke into the woman's Woodbury apartment earlier this month and attempted to reconcile his relationship with the woman.

The complaint said she noticed the smell of alcohol on his breath, and he had previously lived at the apartment until September.

While he was in the apartment that evening, the woman's mother called her and Chatmon held the phone to her ear. "She was in fear for her life, and did not dare say anything to her mother with (him) holding the phone," the complaint read.

When she asked him to leave, authorities said in the complaint that he pushed her down and began choking her until she lost consciousness.

Chatmon also violated court orders to not contact the woman following the alleged incident.

According to a second criminal complaint filed Dec. 22, Chatmon allegedly broke into the woman's apartment Wednesday.

A property manager who was changing the apartment's locks said he discovered Chatmon hiding between the wall and the bed, the complaint said.

Jail records show Chatmon turned himself into the county sheriff's office Thursday.

He admitted to strangling the woman, according to the complaint.

Women experiencing abuse can contact Day One's 24-hour crisis hotline at 866-223-1111.