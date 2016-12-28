Police report:

• A 2004 Ford Expedition slipped on ice and crashed into a utility pole at 12:16 a.m. Nov. 25, near the intersection of Guider and Bielenberg drives. The pole won the fight, damaging the vehicle to the point at which it needed a tow, while the pole sustained minor injuries. No people were hurt in the accident. A state crash report was submitted.

• An apartment building caretaker called police at 10:42 a.m. Nov. 25 to report a burglary in the 7200 block of Guider Drive. Forced entry occurred at the Barrington Apartments during the overnight hours. "Items taken: potentially mail for all renters. ... Unknown how much or if any resident's mail had been taken," an officer wrote in the initial complaint report. A large door had been pried open, and the perpetrator crawled through, into the mail/security room. A surveillance camera monitor and the associated recording system were also taken. There was no evidence to collect nor any suspects.

• Two or three people were dumpster diving behind Ulta cosmetics at Tamarack Village at 3:42 p.m. Nov. 25. Police were unable to locate any suspicious people. No description was given.

• Police were called at 8:14 a.m. Nov. 26, to the 7400 block of Chesham Lane, where a neighbor observed an open gate to his neighbor's backyard and a damaged garage service door. Through initial investigation of the second-degree burglary, police found someone ransacked the home. The home was secured, and police canvassed the area.

• A fifth-degree assault was reported at 1:07 p.m. Nov. 26. A 26-year-old victim checked into Woodwinds Health Campus and asked to press charges against a suspect described as a white female, 5-foot-6 or 5-foot-7, with dark hair and a medium build. Police spoke with the renter of the Woodbury residence where the assault occurred and the friend who brought the victim to the hospital, but no one told police the name of the woman who assaulted the victim. The investigation continues, according to the initial complaint report. The incident was classified as domestic assault with intent to inflict bodily harm via hands.

• Upon further investigation at 4:56 p.m. Nov. 26, police found that the burglary in the 7400 block of Chesham Lane involved entry through a rear living room window. When the homeowner's father- and mother-in-law returned the homeowner's dogs, which they were watching while their daughter and her husband visited Michigan, they found the patio door wide open and the pried-open window. The burglary occurred sometime Nov. 21-26, and it wasn't immediately clear what might be missing. The in-laws checked for a diamond ring, which was still there. Officers searched with a K-9, then attempted to lift fingerprints from the crime scene. They also took a dresser door with possible fingerprints from a bedroom and entered it into evidence for processing. When the residents returned home, they provided police with a list of property losses, including a humidor and $300 of cigars, an Xbox with two controllers, a Singer sewing machine, a Toshiba laptop, four bottles of wine, a $50 gold bracelet, a cord for the power recliner, $25 of guitar picks, loose change, a pillowcase, a remote, two $75 Coach purses and a $175 Kate Spade quilted purse.

• At 8:41 p.m. Nov. 26, police were called back to the scene of a first-degree burglary that occurred Nov. 25 or Nov. 26. Police found that entry to the locked mailroom was gained by prying open the door of the outgoing mail slot from inside the apartment building's lobby and crawling through. It appeared as though all outgoing mail was missing. The surveillance equipment was valued by the complainant: $1,000 for a DVR recorder, $80 for a flat-screen computer monitor, and $20 for a keyboard.

• Possible drug activity was reported at 3:02 p.m. Nov. 28 in the 7500 block of Military Road. An anonymous complainant reported seeing lots of traffic, garbage bags of weed and painkillers. Police called back the complainant with negative results. An officer left a voicemail. The 911 call was categorized as "information - investigations."

• The manager of Gamestop called police at 12:04 a.m. Nov. 29, worrying an angry customer was waiting in the parking lot. Angry phone calls had occurred multiple times, and a car was in the lot while he was locking up. The car was gone upon officer arrival.

• Washington County Sheriff's Office called Woodbury Public Safety at 12:12 a.m. Nov. 29 for assistance with a narcotics sniff of a vehicle near the intersection of Conway and Century avenues in Maplewood. Deputies found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in a large conversion van full of personal items, garbage, boxes, tools and more. The K-9 alerted to no further illegal substances.