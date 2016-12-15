All five horses belonging to the police department's mounted division were housed in an outdoor zoo pen — one usually used for zebras — for a couple weeks.

The zebras were moved inside to make way. The wolves are on the other side of the parking lot. The lions and tigers are on the other side of the building, where they can't be seen. No word about their reaction to the gorillas.

Still, "They (the horses) are going to be skittish because of all the new smells. And they're used to coming indoors at night, but there's no place to put them," said Sgt. Valarie Namen, who heads the mounted division.

The department then entered into an agreement to stable the unit's horses at the Majestic Pines Stables located in Afton.

The horses moved to their new digs two weeks ago, Ernster said.

The mounted division is also looking to purchase an additional horse, according to its website.

A good police horse is a minimum of 16 hands (64 inches) tall and is between 8 and 12 years old. The department is also looking for an animal with a calm temperament, according to the website.

Those who know of a horse that might meet these requirements can contact Sgt. Valerie Namen at Valarie.namen@ci.stpaul.mn.us.

The Mounted Unit typically consists of six full-time officers and six horses and helps the department with crime prevention and enforcement all year round.

Tad Vezner contributed to this report.