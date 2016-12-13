Wide U-turn leads to Thanksgiving Day drug bust

At 12:34 a.m. Nov. 24, Claudia Larios Pinones’ large Ziploc baggie was seized by Woodbury police after Joe Angel Paredes’ car, which was stopped by police near the intersection of Wooddale and Woodlane drives.

“The vehicle was stopped for leaving a closed business,” an officer wrote in the initial complaint report, “and an unsafe change of course.”

The car made a U-turn across four lanes of Woodlane Drive, near Valley Creek Road. During the traffic stop, police smelled drugs. Paredes, a St. Paul Park resident and the driver of the vehicle, was searched and found to have no illegal items.

But Pinones removed 27.21 grams of marijuana from inside her pants.

A K-9 gave a positive indication in the vehicle to where Pinones had been sitting.

Pinones was cited and released on scene, and Paredes was released with no charges. The drugs were tested, weighed, and logged into evidence.