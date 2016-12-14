• Woodbury Public Safety extricated a 49-year-old Lake Elmo woman from a 2005 Dodge Caravan at 3:29 p.m. Nov. 16, after a rollover accident near the intersection of Donegal Drive and Valley Creek Road. Firefighters found the van rolled onto its roof on the grass, and the driver — who said she was uninjured — was transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. She said she was unsure why her vehicle left the roadway and was not cited in the single-vehicle accident. A state accident report was completed.

• Suspicious activity was reported at 8 a.m. Nov. 17 at Residence Inn. A flannel-clad smoker had been waiting outside of the business for more than an hour. After police were called, the man, in his early 30s, apologized inside the business, explained he'd been waiting for a ride, and set off on foot toward other businesses at CityPlace. Officers could not locate the man and advised the complainant to call back if he returned to loitering.

• An unknown man was seen smoking crack in a vehicle multiple times a day in the 6900 block of Collingwood Lane. Police were called at 8:19 p.m. Nov. 17, with the complainant wondering what could be done about the situation. He was advised to call police when he suspects criminal activity is occurring.

• A very large pile of leaves was smoking and smouldering at 8:06 a.m. Nov. 18, in the 2700 block of Wimbledon Drive. An administrative citation was mailed to the homeowner.

• A quick-change scam occurred in the 9200 block of Hudson Drive. A purple-coated woman in his 50s presented a $100 bill for an item that cost $4.99. The cashier made change. But through a series of transactions, the suspect was able to convince the cashier to give her $100 bill back as well as the merchandise. The total loss to the business was $100. Police were called at 3:46 p.m. Nov. 18, while the theft by swindle happened the previous night.

• At 9:57 p.m. Nov. 18, a power line was arcing and sparking and contacting tree branches in the 9400 block of Lake Road. A branch started on fire. The fire rekindled at 12:13 a.m. Nov. 19, when firefighters responded again.

• People were smoking marijuana in a garage at 4:14 p.m. Nov. 19, in the 2300 block of Cypress Drive. Several reports have been filed with Washington County "narcs," the initial complaint report said. "Today, the garage door was closed and no odor of MJ could be detected." Advised of the complaint, a 31-year-old resident denied doing drugs.

• Chemicals might've spontaneously combusted, causing a dumpster fire at 10:54 a.m. Nov. 21, in the 9700 block of Compass Pointe Court. A contractor on site reported the fire, saying he didn't know how it started. Firefighters put out the fire.

Read more