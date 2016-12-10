• At 5:24 p.m. Nov. 8, police were called to the 2800 block of Woodlane Drive, where an 81-year-old man threw coffee in the face of an employee and was acting aggressively.

• At 10:38 p.m. Nov. 8, a second-degree burglary was reported along Grand Forest Lane. Sometime in the past two months, $1,000 in cash, a $2,500 ruby, a $2,500 emerald, a $2,500 24-karat gold chain necklace, and a $5,000 bar of silver went missing from a hidden safe left unlocked while its owner deployed overseas. Naturalization papers for his wife also were allegedly stolen. Officers noted no forced entry or suspicious circumstances.

• A yelling match at 10:28 a.m. Nov. 9 generated a police call to Key Inn. Upon police arrival, a man and a woman appeared to have injuries but also denied any physical altercation had occurred. Resources were offered, and the parties left the premises, headed in different directions.

• After a call for service at Key Inn, an officer's automatic license plate reader alerted him to a possible stolen license plate at 11:07 a.m. Nov. 9. The stolen plate was taken and destroyed.

• A boy was hit by a car at 7:35 a.m. Nov. 10 at the intersection of Upper Afton Road and Hillcrest Drive. A Woodbury woman was driving the car. A state crash report was completed.

• An Eau Claire, Wis., resident ran a red light and was later cited for careless driving that caused a four-car accident at 9:47 a.m. Nov. 10 at the intersection of Afton Road and Radio Drive. The cars of three Woodbury residents were damaged. One woman was sore after the accident, but after emergency medical services evaluation, she refused ambulance transportation. A state crash report was completed.

• Police cited one St. Paul resident for failure to yield after a crash that sent another St. Paul resident to the Woodwinds Health Campus by ambulance. The accident happened at 12:15 p.m. Nov. 10 near Woodbury City Hall. A 911 caller reported that a victim was seen holding his head. Both vehicles were severely damaged and thus towed. A state crash report was completed.

• Woodbury Public Safety provided traffic control at 8:21 a.m. Nov. 11, after a truck fire occurred near the intersection of Carver Avenue and Interstate 494 in Maplewood.

• A purse disappeared from an apartment in the 1700 block of Century Circle. The purse had been placed on a countertop at 11 p.m. Nov. 10, and was reported stolen the following day, at 11:43 a.m. Nov. 11. The complainant suspected maintenance workers in the first-degree burglary because there was no forced entry. Staff advised that they reviewed surveillance and noted no suspicious activity — only residents walking dogs, those who work night shifts coming home, and a maintenance worker returning to a first-floor apartment. Police advised the victim to report any fraudulent activity on her credit cards.

• At 1:04 p.m. Nov. 11, a Woodbury bank's front doors were reportedly unlocked while the bank was closed for the day. Police found the interior front doors to be secure.

• A car backed into her neighbor, on foot in the 200 block of Pendryn Hill Bay, then gave the pedestrian a ride and exchanged insurance information. The victim went to the hospital to treat pain. She'd been knocked over, but her injuries were moderate but not life threatening. The police were called at 2:21 p.m. Nov. 11.

• A complainant called police at 4:31 p.m. Nov. 11 to Shane Co. The caller thought it suspicious that a black backpack sat unattended at the corner of the building, but while police were en route, a worker picked up the bag and left.

• Third-degree burglary was reported at a business at 5:45 p.m. Nov. 11 in the 2200 block of Wooddale Drive. A St. Paul resident's safe and birth certificate had been recovered by St. Anthony police. After officers called the victim, he drove to his indoor storage unit and found it padlocked, just as he'd left it Oct. 2. A 60-inch Samsung LED flat-screen TV valued at $2,000 was missing but no other evidence of a crime.

• Two people fought at 12:41 a.m. Nov. 12 at Cowboy Jack's. Police transported a man, who had been drinking all night and blew a 0.19 blood-alcohol content, to his Woodbury residence. He did not want to press charges against the other party, who fled on foot.

• At 1:11 a.m. Nov. 13, several vehicles were reportedly racing on Interstate 494, near Valley Creek Road. The Minnesota State Patrol was notified.

• Police were called at 11:29 p.m. Nov. 14, to the 1700 block of Regatta Drive, where residents who had just moved in blew two large piles of leaves into the street. Officers drafted a letter to the residents to advise them of the complaint.

• A pedestrian was hit by a car at 6:44 a.m. Nov. 15, near the intersection of Jonathan Road and Colby Lake Drive. The 25-year-old victim from Woodbury suffered a minor injury and declined ambulance transportation. A Woodbury man was driving the car. A state accident report was completed.

• A St. Paul 15-year-old suffered a foot injury after a Woodbury 17-year-old's car hit the bicyclist in a crosswalk at a slow speed. Police were called at 5:41 p.m. Nov. 15 to the intersection of Woodlane Drive and Courtly Road. The driver received a warning for failing to clear the intersection prior to entering it. The victim was transported to Children's Hospital in St. Paul. A state accident report was completed.