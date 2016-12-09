Men catching Pokemon were caught smoking marijuana

As they caught their Pokemon, a homeowner reported their suspicious behavior — a vehicle with a cracked windshield slowly driving through the neighborhood and nearby Edgewater Park.

When stopped by police, a strong odor of marijuana emitted from the vehicle and the occupants were handcuffed.

Woodbury Public Safety had had no previous contacts with either Lifka or Vanosdale.

Lifka was warned for being in the park after hours and possession of a small amount of marijuana, as well as grinder and a pipe with burnt residue.

Vanosdale received a warning for being in the park after hours and his cracked windshield.