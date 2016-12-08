When sentenced Nov. 28 in Washington County District Court, Michael Paul Nolen, 40, received 171 days credit for time served.

On April 5, Woodbury police stopped a pickup truck driven by Nolen, who had a man and woman as his passengers, for displaying stolen license plates on the vehicle. He had not yet paid his friend for the truck, but he wanted to “make it look legal,” Nolen told police.

Nolen admitted to stealing mail from mailboxes in the Mahtomedi and Woodbury areas.

“That’s evidence,” he told police when jail staff found a checkbook. It contained checks in the names of two people, neither of whom had been in the truck.

Nolen’s passengers, who he and they claimed were not involved in stealing mail, were arrested on suspicions related to methamphetamine.

Woodbury police impounded and searched the vehicle. They found checks in the names of as many as 15 people in the truck.

Nolen pleaded guilty to possession of a counterfeit check in September, and mail theft charges were dismissed in the plea agreement.