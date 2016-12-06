• A fire in the 10900 block of Bentwater Lane rekindled at 2:57 p.m. Nov. 1. Woodbury firefighters responded. The call was classified as non-emergency.

• Woodbury police assisted the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 9:44 a.m. Nov. 2, when dispatch received a report of a break-in in progress. A black sports-utility vehicle pulled up to a home in the 1500 block of 11th Avenue in Newport. Then, a woman with a knife allegedly tried to pry open a door while a man tried to get in the back door.

• The burglary of a Woodbury man's chair and TV, valued at a total of $200, was reported at 4:57 p.m. Nov. 2 from the 2200 block of Wooddale Drive. A lock on the man's storage locker had been cut sometime during the past month. There are no known suspects.

• Suspicious activity was reported to police at 9:59 p.m. Nov. 2 at Carver Lake Park. Two men walked into the park without flashlights. Police checked the area but also found nothing.

• A drone was sighted at 7:17 a.m. Nov. 3, coming toward a residence near a cornfield in the 4500 block of Bailey Lake Circle. Police were unable to locate the drone.

• A 16-year-old Cottage Grove girl was cited after an accident that blocked traffic at 5:21 p.m. Nov. 3, on Woodbury Drive, near Interstate 94. One driver complained of neck pain. A state accident report was completed.

• Police responded to a call about suspicious activity at 1:06 p.m. Nov. 5, in the 2300 block of Cypress Drive. A male was reportedly smoking marijuana while sitting in a gold Dodge Caravan in an overflow parking lot. The suspicious vehicle was gone upon officer arrival.

• Traffic slowed to a stop due to a parachute flying an estimated 100 feet over the intersection of interstates 94 and 494, at 5:37 p.m. Nov. 5. It doesn't look like the parajumper has control of his parachute, the 911 caller told dispatch. Police attempted to check the welfare of the parajumper, but officers who saw the parajumper making a controlled landing were unable to locate him. "No signs of a crash landing," an officer wrote in the initial complaint report (ICR).

• A brush fire grew out of control at 4:32 p.m. Nov. 5, in a backyard in the 3100 block of Pioneer Drive. Large flames were seen from a distance, and firefighters had the homeowner put out the fire rather than issuing a citation.

• About $2,300 in cash, women's jewelry, and a collection of hundreds of international coins were stolen from an unoccupied residence along Timberlea Drive. The second-degree burglary was reported to police at 9:51 p.m. Nov. 5, when the kitchen door was found broken and it was obvious someone had entered the garage. The property had been rummaged through sometime during the previous three hours. Police did not immediately have suspects, witnesses or evidence to process.

• Ten cars were racing on Interstate 494, near its intersection of Valley Creek Road, at 12:43 a.m. Nov. 6. There was no follower on the call, and the careless driving complaint was transferred to Minnesota State Patrol.

• At 11:40 a.m. Nov. 6, in the 2200 block of Windsor Lane, a coyote was reportedly sunning itself in a resident's unfenced backyard. Police advised the man who called 911 to keep any pets away from the wild animal. An officer observed the coyote and asked the complainant to call back if it became an imminent safety concern. Woodbury Public Safety also provided firearm ordinance information to the complainant.

• At 1:13 p.m. Nov. 7, near the intersection of Buckingham and Stratford roads, a Woodbury woman called police about an altercation that occurred that morning at a bus stop. One mother asked the other's daughter about what she said to a boy. The other mother, who called police, approached to see what the woman was saying to her daughter. The kids got on the bus and the moms, ages 30 and 42, had a verbal exchange that ended in hitting and pushing. A similar altercation between the two mothers occurred last year. "No assault investigation was requested by either female," an officer wrote in the ICR. "Both women were lectured on the behavior of adults at a bus stop."

• At 2:55 p.m. Nov. 7, police were called to a possible burglary in progress along Mallard Drive. Officers saw a pried-open door and rummaged-through dresser drawers, then closed the door and canvassed the area. The victim, a woman who was out of town from Nov. 3-7, agreed to compile a list of missing items upon her return. An iPad and iPhone were confirmed stolen.

• Woodbury firefighters responded to a mutual-aid request in regard to a semi-trailer fire on Interstate 694, near I-94, in Oakdale.