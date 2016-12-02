District 834 response about recent threats

"We had a situation earlier this month where a student brought an air soft pistol on the bus. Due to data privacy, we cannot comment on the specifics of this issue. As demonstrated by the quick action of the bus driver, we take threats to any of our students very seriously. School administrators cooperated fully with local law enforcement to keep our students safe and resolve the matter without incident. Staff members in our district are dedicated and committed to maintaining a safe and respectful learning environment for all of our students."

When questioned by email, District 834 spokeswoman Carissa Keister added:

"Here are a few more things I can share ...

"Creating safe environments for our students is something we've been focused on even before this contentious election season. Our staff has received specialized training in Responsive Classroom to better understand students' social and emotional needs, and to create welcoming and inclusive classrooms.

"Our principals and district leaders have been meeting with small groups of students to hear their concerns and learn from their insights.

"Our counselors, student advocates, principals, teachers and staff are available to help listen and care for students who need additional support.

"This work is not one time, but ongoing, as we support our students and respond to their needs.

"As educators, parents, friends and neighbors we are here for all of our students and know that each of them is an important part of the Pony community. At times when anxiety may be running high, it's more important than ever to make sure our students know how we feel about them — that they are welcome, valued, cared for and believed in."