An unknown person entered the property and took $17,000 of sterling silver flatware and serving utensils, as well as $3,000 of bracelets, other jewelry and precious stones in a jewelry case, according to the initial complaint report. During the cleanup, valuables had been found and placed on the dining room table.

On Oct. 30, a month after the cleanup was complete, the homeowner, who had moved to a home along Lake Street, reported the burglary.

The owner did not have insurance to cover the missing items.

Those involved in the cleanup are not suspects.