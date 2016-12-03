$20,000 of jewelry and flatware gets stolen during renovation
An estimated $20,000 of valuables was reported stolen from a condemned residence in the 8900 block of Thomas Drive.
Woodbury Public Safety investigated the alleged second-degree burglary of the unoccupied residence, which was undergoing hoarding cleanup. The front door of the building had been kicked in and could not be secured.
An unknown person entered the property and took $17,000 of sterling silver flatware and serving utensils, as well as $3,000 of bracelets, other jewelry and precious stones in a jewelry case, according to the initial complaint report. During the cleanup, valuables had been found and placed on the dining room table.
On Oct. 30, a month after the cleanup was complete, the homeowner, who had moved to a home along Lake Street, reported the burglary.
The owner did not have insurance to cover the missing items.
Those involved in the cleanup are not suspects.