Fire destroys home along Bentwater Lane

The fire alarm awoke them, and a neighbor who saw 3-foot-high flames at their doorstep called 911 at 12:03 a.m. Oct. 30. From the bedroom window, Sonkusare and his wife could see smoke and fire.

When Woodbury Public Safety arrived to the 10900 block of Bentwater Lane, all occupants were out of the house, but it was fully engulfed in flames.

Sonkusare, 43, was present during the fire, as were: Shubhangi Wakodikar, 37; Ivanka Sonkusane, 8; and Chhaya Sonkusane, 64.

At 7:47 a.m., the fire rekindled and firefighters were called back to the wreckage.

Firefighters are investigating the incident.