Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Semi-trailer crashes head-on into Settlers Ridge Parkway bridge over I-94

    By Mathias Baden Today at 9:55 a.m.

    A Mora, Minn., woman crashed a semi-trailer into an Interstate 94 bridge, causing herself serious injury.

    The Minnesota State Patrol listed the single-vehicle accident as head-on. It occurred Wednesday, Nov. 17, near Settlers Ridge Parkway (aka County Road 17) on a dry roadway.

    Washington County Sheriff's Office and Woodbury Public Safety were dispatched at 3:47 p.m. for a report of the accident involving a side dumper.

    The vehicle, a 2004 Sterling, was driven by Stephanie Hedemark, 47. She was the only one injured.

    State Patrol noted the semi-trailer ran off the road to the right for unknown reason and collided with the bridge deck.

    Explore related topics:Newscrime and courtswoodburyWoodbury Public Safetyaccidents
    Advertisement
    randomness