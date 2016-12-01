Semi-trailer crashes head-on into Settlers Ridge Parkway bridge over I-94
A Mora, Minn., woman crashed a semi-trailer into an Interstate 94 bridge, causing herself serious injury.
The Minnesota State Patrol listed the single-vehicle accident as head-on. It occurred Wednesday, Nov. 17, near Settlers Ridge Parkway (aka County Road 17) on a dry roadway.
Washington County Sheriff's Office and Woodbury Public Safety were dispatched at 3:47 p.m. for a report of the accident involving a side dumper.
The vehicle, a 2004 Sterling, was driven by Stephanie Hedemark, 47. She was the only one injured.
State Patrol noted the semi-trailer ran off the road to the right for unknown reason and collided with the bridge deck.