The Woodbury homeowner told police he was keeping an eye on the party and didn’t want any alcohol there. Police advised him of social host laws. As of Monday, he had not been charged by the county attorney’s office. Police spokeswoman Michelle Okada said he was not cited.

When police and firefighters arrived at the party, dozens of juveniles fled into the nearby woods.

One Stillwater man with a backpack ran into an officer from behind. The officer ordered him to stop more than five times, but the man, who was age 18, continued to flee until he tripped and the officer caught up.

The man was handcuffed. He smelled of alcohol, blew a .08 blood-alcohol content (BAC), and his backpack contained a water bottle of alcoholic beverage.

He was cited and booked into the Washington County jail.

A 17-year-old from Grant gave false information to a police officer, possessed tobacco and consumed alcohol. A child, who had a .03 BAC, was released to a mother.

Another mother was called about a 16-year-old girl’s use of alcohol and tobacco, as well as giving false information.

With police concerned about underage possession of alcohol, everyone who stayed at the party took a breathalyzer test. Those with .00 BAC were released.