• A car fire was reported at 1:35 p.m. Oct. 25, but it turned out that the car was only overheating, not on fire. While awaiting a tow, the car was pushed into a parking lot near the intersection of Valley Creek Road and Weir Drive.

• At 2:31 p.m. Oct. 25, Woodbury Public Safety stood by while the health department inspected several rooms at the Key Inn, in the 1800 block of Wooddale Drive.

• Lewd behavior was reported at 9:39 a.m. Oct. 26 In a car behind Kohl’s Department Store, a 21-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman were having sex, the 911 caller said. Upon arrival, police found no lewd act. The man and woman agreed to leave the area.

• An accident occurred at 1:26 p.m. Oct. 26, at the intersection of Valley Creek Road and Woodbury Drive. One vehicle rear ended another. The victim, a 49-year-old woman from Woodbury whose car was stopped in a turn lane, complained of neck pain but refused ambulance transportation. She and the 18-year-old Woodbury woman who hit her completed an accident exchange form.

• At 4:53 a.m. Oct. 29, police issued two citations for two juveniles who were in Ojibway Park after hours. Two 17-year-olds turned over their marijuana to police. They also had a wallet in the vehicle’s glove box. They said the wallet belonged to a friend, but police confiscated it and logged the wallet into evidence.

• A 911 caller reported a disturbance at 9:01 p.m. Oct. 29 in the 10300 block of Grand Oaks Trail. Fourteen-year-olds were having a birthday party in the garage of a townhouse. Police advised the homeowner to keep it down and that further calls would result in a citation.

• At 6:06 a.m. Oct. 30, police were called to the 7800 block of Dunmore Road for a suspicious vehicle blocking the complainant’s parking space. He wanted the sports-utility vehicle towed. But it was parked on private property, and police advised the complainant should contact the homeowners association. The driver of a smoking Toyota Camry “self-evacuated,” according to Woodbury Public Safety, before a fire in the vehicle became fully involved.

• Firefighters were called at 9:31 a.m. Oct. 30 to City Place Drive. The vehicle was a total loss, and firefighters are investigating.

• A second-degree burglary was reported at 11:28 a.m. Oct. 30 in the 8900 block of Thomas Drive. The unoccupied home was left unsecured 24-7.

• During a search for suspects in motor vehicle tampering incidents, police arrested a 25-year-old man at 5:40 a.m. Oct. 31, near the intersection of Radio Drive and Dale Road. An officer stopped the man’s car because of a suspended object hanging from its rearview mirror, noticed a strong smell of marijuana and ordered the driver to get out of the car. The driver did not comply, was escorted from the vehicle by police, and ended up handcuffed and booked at the Washington County jail for obstruction of the legal process, among other things. A vehicle search revealed marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a loaded .22 magazine.

• The driver of a 2002 Lexus ES 300 struck his face on the steering wheel after rear ending a 2016 Ford delivery van that had slowed and signaled an upcoming right turn. The 22-year-old driver, from Maplewood, had been looking down and then when he looked up the van had almost stopped. He refused ambulance transportation and his car was towed. The 56-year-old driver of the van, a Brooklyn Park man, drove his vehicle from the scene. The accident occurred at 3:14 p.m. Oct. 31, near the intersection of Brookview Drive and Century Avenue.

• Road rage was reported at 4:58 p.m. Oct. 31. A woman driving an older-model Pontiac Grand Am accused a 41-year-old Woodbury woman of cutting her off, so she followed her into the post office along Currell Boulevard. The complainant wanted the incident to be documented.

• A 37-year-old resident of City Walk left her car unlocked in the parking garage overnight and found the car door ajar on the morning of Oct. 27, with her social security card, passport, college diploma and leather binder missing. She initially thought she’d left the items at work, but couldn’t find them and at 6:11 p.m. Oct. 31 reported a first-degree burglary. Homeland Security and the social security administration were notified by the complainant, but police have no known leads.