One rare case of human labor trafficking charges

Lili Huang of Woodbury said she was "going home because her mom had called about her baby," the officer's notes stated.

The resulting petty misdemeanor conviction and $127.50 ticket paid via e-filing without a court appearance is the full extent of Huang's criminal history.

Three months later, Huang was charged with enslaving her children's nanny at a home in the 9700 block of Wellington Lane. Her next court appearance was continued from Thursday to Dec. 21.

Huang's case is rare, but it's possible that another incident in Woodbury is likely to yield Minnesota's first conviction for human labor trafficking — "Aid + Abet by conspiracy," as Brian Kersten scrawled on his plea agreement. If a judge agrees, he will face a prison sentence of more than four years.

Kersten's case is very different from Huang's circumstances, however. The Pleasant Valley, Wis., resident and Baldwin, Wis., veterinarian also pleaded guilty to sex trafficking after transporting prostitutes this summer from the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport to Extended Stay in Woodbury.

In Minnesota, there is no precedent for enslaving and starving a nanny, according to court documents, leaving the severity of the rarely charged crime to argument in court.

A Washington County Community Corrections memo in Washington County District Court said a Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension records check showed no prior convictions for Huang.

The leading count in the complaint is felony human labor trafficking, an unranked offense, the memo stated. "Zero cases have been sentenced under Minnesota Statute 609.282.2. Without an established severity level, a pre-plea worksheet cannot be completed."

"We're not asking for one," defense attorney Ryan Pacyga said after Thursday's omnibus hearing.

The defense expects to plead not guilty — "as far as we know right now," Pacyga said. "There's more to the story."

He declined to expound the details, except that the defense is ensuring that Huang's constitutional rights are not, or were not, violated and that he'd like to look at all evidence in the case.

The hearing was continued to December because, while prosecutor Imran Ali and his Washington County major crimes division have disclosed evidence as required, the defense is still waiting on court documents from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

"The federal government needs to send over their evidence and we're waiting for that," Pacyga said.

Huang made an appearance on what Pacyga called a "federal collateral case" in mid-October. The Washington County memo said the "defendant is pending federal fraud charges stemming from this same incident."

A jury trial is tentatively scheduled for January in Stillwater.

Going to trial in Washington County before the federal case moves forward is "the cart before the horse," Pacyga told the court Thursday.

"She's getting attacked from all sides," he said after the court appearance.

On Nov. 3, Washington District Court Judge John McBride denied the defense's Oct. 24 motion to disclose the victim's whereabouts, citing the state has produced sufficient evidence to keep the information private.

The prosecution filed a written certificate with the court that releasing the address of the shelter where the victim is living "may endanger the integrity of a continuing investigation or subject witnesses or other persons to physical harm or coercion," McBride wrote in an order. "The state produced evidence that the alleged victim was brought to this country from Shanghai, China, to work as a nanny in the defendant's household; that she was imprisoned and repeatedly assaulted by defendant, and forced to work as a slave; and that she is, as a result, extremely fearful of defendant."

While Pacyga told the judge he wanted to conduct surveillance on the victim, McBride's order said: "Defendant has not identified any relevant evidence that is likely to be obtained by surveilling the alleged victim."

Pacyga said Thursday: "We just want a fair chance to investigate the case."

McBride wrote that while the the victim's lawyer is "unwilling to speak with them ... There is nothing that would preclude the defendant's lawyers from contacting the alleged victim's counsel to request an interview."