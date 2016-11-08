Joseph Thor Perkins, 35, of Apple Valley was conditionally released from the Washington County jail in lieu of $200,000 bail. Among the conditions of his release: global positioning system (GPS) monitoring and no contact with people younger than age 18.

His Facebook page said he is divorced, has been a peewee hockey coach in Bloomington, and works as a forklift driver in Burnsville. He has an account on the website Model Mayhem, where erotic, fetish, lingerie, parts modeling and fashion were listed among the photographer’s specialties and photos were last posted a year ago.

He is due in Washington County District Court Nov. 14.

According to the criminal complaint:

Detectives recently participated in a detail meant to catch men soliciting sex with minors on the Whisper.sh app.

The sting operation’s ad read: “Not into school today wanna play instead?”

“How are you looking to play?” answered a person using the screen name Pallyi_Awesome, later identified as Perkins. On Sept. 23, he inquired whether the undercover officer, posing as a 14-year-old girl, would be “up for a random hookup?”

Conversation continued for three weeks, including where to meet. Perkins once suggested that the girl bring along her 12-year-old cousin.

Perkins and the officer started text messaging each other. Perkins said he’d previously engaged in sexual conduct with other underage girls.

On Oct. 28, before describing sex with the girl, Perkins text messaged: “How about I give you $250 total and I do whatever I want and take whatever pictures I want?”

They made arrangements to have sex in his truck at the county park in Lake Elmo. When police approached a black pickup parked at the boat launch, Perkins was found in possession of a cellphone, Adam and Eve lubricant, and a prostate massager he had described in conversations with the officer he thought was a girl.