• A customer sucker punched the Cowboy Jack's manager in the face at 1:03 a.m. Oct. 13, and police were called to take a report of the third-degree assault. The 22-year-old customer and his friend from Orange, Texas, were staying at Key Inn. The man caused problems with other bar patrons and multiple customers were asked to leave. He was arrested for assault but not prosecuted. The complainant's nose was red and visibly bruised, and he believed it was broken. He declined an ambulance.

• An intoxicated man called police at 1:19 a.m. Oct. 13 after he said he was kicked out of Key Inn. Staff threw his belongings out of his room without probable cause, he said. The man, who was not a guest at the motel, needed help contacting his employer to make arrangements to stay in another room at the motel. After clearing the call, police located the man walking down Valley Creek Road. He said he'd been kicked out again for being disruptive. Unable to care for himself, officers transported the man for detoxification at Dakota County Receiving Center in Hastings.

• A man called police after he was punched in the face by his girlfriend's highly intoxicated mother. The 44-year-old mother left on foot and was asking people for rides at 6:36 p.m. Oct. 13 at Key Inn, where the assault occurred. Officers assisted as the complainant gathered belongings from his motel room. The woman was transported to Regions Hospital for evaluation. Police investigated the woman's allegations against the man after the woman had sobered up. The case is closed.

• A possible drug deal was reported to police at 4:29 p.m. Oct. 14, near the intersection of Hudson Road and Woodbury Drive. The suspect was described as a man with a green bicycle and black backpack. A Woodbury 18-year-old's car was stopped by police, and a small amount of marijuana was found and confiscated. Police released the driver and his two male passengers, ages 17 and 18. Parents were notified.

• Two former employees called about coming to visit Royal Oaks Elementary and were told they were not wanted. At 5:11 p.m. Oct. 14, the former employees — who had been terminated — showed up at school anyway and initially refused to leave, prompting a call to police for disturbing the peace/public nuisance. The complainant was concerned that, even though the former employees had left the building, they would cause a scene when other employees began leaving at 6 p.m. An officer checked the parking lot and nearby neighborhood with negative results and advised the 911 caller. A trespass notice for all South Washington County Schools property was completed and mailed to the former employees.

• At 10:47 p.m. Oct. 14, near the intersection of Hudson Road and Woodbury Drive, police stopped a 17-year-old girl's car for failing to signal a lane change and then a right turn. The officer noticed an e-cigarette in the center console, but all of the car occupants were underage. It belonged to a second 17-year-old girl. In a search, officers found marijuana shake all over the vehicle, a half bottle of Ron Diaz rum in the driver's purse, and a glass pipe containing burnt marijuana residue belonging to a 16-year-old girl. No citations were written. Parents were advised of the infractions, the girls were sent home, and information was forwarded to the Youth Service Bureau.

• A Woodbury High School student was reportedly smoking weed out of a bong while leaving school at 2:18 p.m. Oct. 15. When police made a home visit about the case, the boy was polite and cooperative and his father was concerned. "All parties were shocked at the accusation," an officer wrote in the initial complaint report (ICR). The boy had left school early due to a football game and went directly home. His parents hadn't observed signs of drug use, and he was unsure why anyone would accuse him of that. Police didn't observe any signs of impairment or smell drugs on his person or vehicle.

• At 12:46 p.m. Oct. 15, at a restaurant in the 7400 block of Currell Boulevard, a man grabbed his wife in a choke hold, then headlocked her and made his family get into the car. Before leaving, he screamed at a man who tried to intervene. The woman didn't look alarmed, the 911 caller said, as if the behavior was normal for her family. Officers used the license plate number to ping the man's phones and they checked multiple addresses associated with the car, but they were old numbers and addresses. At one former address, family photos seen through the windows didn't match the description of the family. Police made no contact, but then put out a Keeping Our Police Safe (KOPS) alert on the vehicle for a check of the wife's welfare.

• A 3-year-old child went missing for 15 or 20 minutes at Madison's Place playground and police were called at 3:45 p.m. Oct. 15. She was located asleep in her carseat. "Father and daughter are together again," police wrote in the ICR.

• A woman called police at 1:48 p.m. Oct. 16 for suspicious activity at Cowboy Jack's. When officers arrived for an unknown situation with a man down, they found a responsible party waiting for an Uber ride with the man. There was no emergency, and they declined medical attention.

• A disturbance was reported at 4:21 p.m. Oct. 16. A couple drinking at Cowboy Jack's got into an argument about their relationship goals. The 37-year-old Woodbury man yelled at a 28-year-old Cottage Grove woman as they walked along Woodlane Drive. After speaking to police, the verbal domestic situation calmed and both agreed to continue walking home together.

• Three boys were smoking marijuana at the Stonemill Farms Community Center, a 911 caller reported at 12:11 a.m. Oct. 17. They were gone upon officer arrival.

• Police were called at 12:57 a.m. Oct. 17 for possible drug activity involving a gold-colored minivan parked in the 2300 block of Cypress Drive. The vehicle was empty upon officer arrival. Its owners had been evicted and were not supposed to be at the residence, which police found to be dark. There was no answer at the door.