The defense's urgency—even asking for an emergency hearing and a judge's ruling on the matter—is tied to a federal indictment.

"There has been a new wrinkle in the case," defense attorney Ryan Pacyga said in Washington County District Court, speaking publicly about the Oct. 10 indictment for the first time.

The defense wants to approach the victim, who escaped to the protection of Homeland Security after a beating July 14, to request an interview with the victim, sure to be a star witness in the case. Attorneys want to run surveillance on the victim, Pacyga said, so he and co-counsel Kevin Riach filed a motion to have her identity, which is known, and address released.

Prosecutors filed a motion to the contrary, saying the victim fears the defendant and seeking to keep the victim's location private.

In Washington County, Huang, 35, is facing five felony charges—labor trafficking, felony seizing passport with intent to violate labor trafficking, false imprisonment, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, and third-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm—after she allegedly detained, enslaved, beat and starved the victim. When the victim was found, she had two black eyes, bruises, broken ribs and a broken sternum.

The Washington County Attorney's Office charged Huang, she appeared in court, and she posted $350,000 bail on July 15. She is subject to global positioning system (GPS) monitoring as a condition of her release and cannot leave the state.

After a second Washington County District Court appearance in August, defense attorneys met with the U.S. Attorney Office for the District of Minnesota to discuss the potential for a federal indictment, according to district court documents.

"The AUSA (assistant U.S. attorney) concluded the meeting by telling defense counsel that the defendant needs to make a decision about whether to plea in the state case and/or face federal indictment," the defense wrote in court documents. "The AUSA gave a deadline of decision by the end of September 2016 or the federal government will convene a grand jury."

Huang entered a not-guilty plea Oct. 19 in U.S. District Court in St. Paul, after a U.S. Grand Jury charged her with forced labor, unlawful conduct with respect to documents in furtherance of forced labor, and aiding and abetting visa fraud.

The charges alleged that from Feb. 25 to July 15, Huang obtained the labor of her victim by means of force, serious harm or threats of serious harm, abuse, and/or scheme, plan and pattern. She destroyed, concealed, removed and possessed real or purported immigration documents, including a passport, for the victim, according to the indictment. The charges said Huang unlawfully obtained a visitor visa for her nanny.

After catching wind of a possible federal indictment, the defense accelerated its investigation, court documents said.

An order for protection has not been issued against Huang, but a no-contact order is in place. The no-contact order doesn't allow third-party contact from Huang, "other than a defense investigation," Pacyga said.

Pacyga said his law firm employs a private investigator who has been used hundreds of times without any issues.

"It's almost as that in itself is harassment—surveillance," said Imran Ali, major crimes specialist with the Washington County Attorney's Office. "I have a victim. I will make this victim available. But no one can compel her to talk to the defense."

Ali met Marit Gurley, the immigration attorney for the victim, and while she didn't attend the most recent hearing Oct. 24, she sent prosecutors an email saying that the victim won't talk to the defense.

In court, Ali read an email from Gurley: "She does not have any interest in speaking to defense counsel. And 'not' is in all caps and underlined."

When contacted by the Woodbury Bulletin, Gurley declined to comment on the case at the request of her client.

Pacyga said the defense can observe a victim even if she doesn't want to talk, and by not producing the address of Huang's accuser, the prosecution is undermining the defense's ability to conduct its investigation in defense of Huang.

While prosecutors are bringing bold allegations—"I assume that the state will be saying this is a brutal assault and almost a kidnapping situation," Pacyga argued in district court—the defendant has a right to a full investigation.

Prosecutors agreed via letter to produce the victim, who Pacyga called the star witness, "but it will be up to (her) as to whether she will want to speak," the defense wrote in court documents.

But in court Pacyga argued that law requires the prosecution to produce the witness' addresses, not arrange a meeting. The defense might choose to knock on her door, and she might be more likely to talk than if a prosecutor controlled the situation, he conjectured. "It's on their terms and on their time, and perhaps in their own backyard."

The defense would prefer not to do its interviews on the government's terms, Pacyga said. "It's not the same type of investigation. It's compressed to a degree, watered down to a degree."

The defendant has a right to a full and fair trial, Ali said. "What Mr. Pacyga does not mention is the victims have rights, too."

In the case of an alleged months-long captivity during which emotional and physical abuse may have occurred, the only reason the alleged crimes came to light is "she escaped the abuse," Ali said. "It was months and months of torture. And call it what you want to, but this amounts to modern-day slavery.

"Our victim is fearful. When I brought up this defendant's name, she just cried."

Washington County District Court Judge John R. McBride took the issue under advisement. Huang is scheduled to appear in district court Nov. 17.

Huang, who brought her nanny to from Shanghai to Minnesota, has lived in Woodbury since 2014, according to property records, but owned a $500,000 house at 9716 Wellington Lane for just more than a year. Police had never been called to one of three addresses currently or previously owned by Huang, according to Woodbury Public Safety spokeswoman Michelle Okada.

Huang lived with her children, husband and father—a very wealthy family—and the nanny, who cooked, cleaned and took care of the children. Both the victim and the suspect speak Mandarin Chinese.

In Woodbury, the nanny was never let outside the house, suffered severe beatings and had rationed crackers in her bedroom, according to the Washington County District Court complaint.

The victim agreed to work for a room and $890 a month in exchange for nanny services of the children. She was forced to work up to 18 hours a day, and her wages amounted to no more than $1.87 an hour, police calculated.

The county charges allege the victim once had been beaten so badly that she could not get up. She told police she was forced to walk around the house on her hands and knees "like a dog for four hours."

On the night of her escape, after the woman accidentally spilled food on the counter while cooking, Huang allegedly punched and slapped the victim, threatening to kill her with a knife, until Huang's father intervened.

Police described the victim as extraordinarily and unhealthily thin. The victim stated that when she came to the U.S. she weighed 120 pounds and now weighed 88 pounds. The victim stated that the defendant allowed her to eat very little and when she did it was just scraps. She was videotaped so that she didn't take any food, but in her room the victim kept hidden several baggies of crackers in rations.

Police confiscated surveillance equipment, computers and cellphones at the residence, and court documents said the examination of the items is pending.

After an outpouring of support, Erin Hutton of the Washington County Attorney's Office responded to a newspaper request to share ways to help the victim.

"Resources have been offered to her and her needs are being met," Hutton wrote in an email. "Inform them that we cannot provide any information on her due to data privacy laws. Assure them that she is in good hands."