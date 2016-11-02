Missing: Woodbury man with autism
Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a man with autism who recently went missing.
Austin Sager is described as 5-foot-9 and 175 pounds with sandy blond hair and blue eyes. He normally wears eyeglasses, and he might be wearing a blue shirt.
Concern for the 18-year-old known to take frequent walks in the Cottage Grove or Woodbury area, was raised at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Woodbury Public Safety published a request Wednesday morning asking for people to call 911 if they see him.
He is the daughter of Lori Sager, well known in the Woodbury music and theater scene.