• A Cottage Grove woman called police at 11:20 p.m. Oct. 5 to the 4100 block of Radio Drive, where a 58-year-old man wearing several layers made a gas station cashier uncomfortable by trying to sell her miscellaneous items laid on the counter from his pockets. Police found he was down on his luck and trying to raise enough money for gas. He was asked to leave the property, and — partly because his license had been revoked — he agreeably took a taxi to his cousin's home in St. Paul.

• At 2:05 a.m. Oct. 6, police were called to a disturbance. A woman was trying to hit a man at Key Inn Suites. The 24-year-old Woodbury woman had gotten into a verbal altercation with her boyfriend, who left the premises, she said. She would not give the man's name and didn't want further assistance.

• At 1:21 p.m. Oct. 6, a 24-year-old Roseville man allegedly violated an order for protection by purchasing rounds for an AK-47 at Gander Mountain. He has warrants out for his arrest for felony stalking and fifth-degree drug possession. He and a 26-year-old St. Paul woman ordered an AK-47, then they returned with a 20-year-old Swansea, Ill., man in a rented car to purchase the gun and ammo. The Roseville man was arrested, and charges are pending.

• A witness called police at 6:05 p.m. Oct. 6 when it appeared someone was trying to break into a car in the Kohl's Department Store parking lot. An officer approached a 33-year-old Lake Elmo man, the driver of the vehicle and a Kohl's employee, who had been examining some damage to the car when the 911 call came in. He was cooperative, and the complainant was appreciative when advised of the officer's findings.

• At 8:32 p.m. Oct. 6, a Cottage Grove woman advised police of an out-of-town motorist who got lost in Woodbury and didn't have a cellphone. On a drive along Woodbury Drive, as well as Bailey and Military roads, officers were unable to locate the car, but the woman called back to say the motorist arrived.

• Suspicious activity was reported at 1:18 a.m. Oct. 8, along Meadowood Drive. A sports-utility vehicle pulled into the driveway, someone got out and opened the front door, and then left. Police later located the SUV in another driveway on the same street. Friends had come into town and entered the wrong house. The complainant was relieved after hearing the outcome of the police visit with the neighbor.

• A possible burglary was reported to police at 10:11 a.m. Oct. 8, in the 7500 block of Newbury Road. The kitchen light was on while residents were in Korea. Police spoke with a Bismarck, N.D., woman, who was in the home with her children and a friend. The woman was the residents' daughter. She had the proper code for the alarm system.

• Police issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia and a small amount of marijuana to a Mounds View man at 12:48 p.m. Oct. 10, in the 6000 block of Hudson Road. An officer observed the 22-year-old in the passenger seat of an Oldsmobile Bravada taking out several hypodermic needles. He quickly threw the needles into the backpack on his lap, then shoved it to the floor. The man admitted he has a heroin problem and that the syringes were his. Paraphernalia including needles, tin foil and cotton balls, as well as a green leafy substance, were seized, but no heroin was found.

• Woodbury firefighters put out a grass fire at 4:58 p.m. Oct. 10, along the westbound Interstate 94 entrance ramp from Radio Drive.