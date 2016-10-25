• Two people — one who the 911 caller said appeared to be unconscious — were transported to the hospital after a three-vehicle accident at 2:56 p.m. Sept. 21, in the roundabout at the intersection of Lake Road and Woodbury Drive. An Oakdale woman was cited for failure to drive with due care. Two vehicles stopped at a yield sign and the Oakdale woman's 1998 Oldsmobile Bravada rear ended a Woodbury driver's 2015 Chevy Silverado, which rear ended a 2014 Chrysler 2LM. A state accident report was completed.

• Firefighters responded at 9:43 p.m. Sept. 21 for a dishwasher emitting haze and smelling of smoke at a home along Inverness Road. The smoke was gone upon Woodbury Public Safety's arrival, the home was evacuated, and police saw no flames and assisted with shutting off the breaker.

• A vehicle break-in and mail theft was reported to police at 2:40 p.m. Sept. 22 in the 6900 block of Ashwood Road. A piece of mail and "free golfing" business cards were missing from a Woodbury woman's Jeep, which appeared to have been rummaged through. Police had no suspects when they wrote in the ICR.

• Campers in Carver Lake Park were reported to police at 5:46 p.m. Sept. 22. A homeless man and woman with a tent told police they needed a place to stay, and police engaged in an in-depth discussion of ordinances. They were provided resources and made aware of the ordinance governing who can be in parks after hours.

• Woodbury Public Safety put out a vehicle fire at 4:38 a.m. Sept. 23 at a gas station in the 1500 block of Woodlane Drive. It was determined that a mechanical issue with a Brooklyn Park resident's vehicle caused a fire under the hood.

• An unoccupied vehicle ran over a Chicago man's foot at 2:04 p.m. Sept. 23, after a Woodbury woman's Honda Accord rolled by itself in the parking lot while its owner was at an appointment. The victim was able to walk. He declined medical attention from emergency medical services (EMS) and didn't have time for a visit at the HealthPartners clinic where the accident happened. The woman told police the car was in park when the owner came out of the clinic. "Unknown what caused the vehicle to roll," the ICR said. No state accident report was necessary.

• A two-vehicle accident caused injuries at 4:14 p.m. Sept. 23, near the intersection of Woodbury Drive and Tamarack Road. Two occupants, one from Willernie and the other from Woodbury, had minor back pain. One car hit another car as it proceeded through a green light. The driver of the car that got hit had a flashing yellow light and received a ticket for failure to yield on a left turn. Both drivers declined medical evaluation. A state accident report was completed.

• At 4:45 p.m. Sept. 23, police took an anonymous report of a Woodbury woman and a St. Paul man keeping stolen property in their room at Key Inn Suites. The man had been arrested the previous day for stealing credit cards, the 911 caller said. Officers confirmed the room was registered to the woman, but no further action was taken.

• Woodbury Public Safety responded at 5:58 p.m. Sept. 23, to Key Inn Suites for a woman with a wide wound on her leg. The 58-year-old was hurt while jumping over a barbed-wire fence. A local ambulance transported her to Woodwinds Health Campus.

• No charges are being sought after a 10-year-old boy slapped a 12-year-old boy in the face while playing a game at Woodbury High School's homecoming. Police were called at 9:34 p.m. Sept. 23, and the 10-year-old was sent home with his parents.

• A complainant asked police to check the welfare of a young, pajama-clad child with a backpack reportedly walking near the intersection of Afton Road and Tower Drive at 8:08 a.m. Sept. 24, then running toward and getting into a red sedan. Officers checked the area, but they found no child nor the vehicle.

• A missing child was reported to police at 11:28 a.m. Sept. 24 at Central Park, during the Big Truck Day event. The 2-year-old boy, in a striped shirt and Crocs, was found a few minutes later at the nearby library.

• A missing child was reported to police at 3:59 p.m. Sept. 24 in the 3300 block of Hazel Trail. Her mother was hysterical, believing that the 2-year-old girl had gone out to the garage, where the overhead and service doors were unlocked, and disappeared within five minutes. The girl was found sleeping in the middle of the kitchen floor.

• Suspicious activity was reported at 7:22 p.m. Sept. 24 at Hampton Inn. The complainant wanted it documented that an unknown person came into the hotel lobby and put up a flier advertising a magic show when there was to be no magic show.

• A West St. Paul man called police at 12:02 p.m. Sept. 25 to report stolen license plates at Key Inn Suites. But the plates actually had been impounded.

• Drug activity was reported at 6:17 p.m. Sept. 25 in the 1600 block of Century Circle. Third-floor apartments smelled like marijuana.

• Police responded at 9:50 p.m. Sept. 25, to the 3400 block of Hazel Trail, where a 17-year-old issued threats to a husband and wife who had let him stay at their house for a week. The boy was upset about a dispute about clothes he'd left behind and a missing speaker about which he said he didn't know anything. He threatened to destroy property, but the couple didn't believe he actually would cause the damage — they wanted the incident documented, though.

• A Woodbury High School student will perform community service hours and enter the Youth Service Bureau antibullying program. Her ex-boyfriend began hanging out with another girl, who the student and a friend called names, cornered in the hallway at school, and harassed on social media. After an altercation at homecoming, the girl's house was egged. The bully was pictured on Snapchat in homecoming attire with a bunch of eggs in her lap. Upset, the bully's father said he was "not sure what to do anymore," but he agreed to help deal with his daughter's anger issues. She has been to multiple YSB functions. Her friend received a verbal warning.

• A daydreaming driver caused an accident at 3:10 p.m. Sept. 26, near the intersection of Lake Ridge and Sutherland drives. The Woodbury woman, 44, missed a stop sign and broadsided a 27-year-old Woodbury man's Toyota Corolla with her Mazda CX9. The woman received a citation for reckless driving, and the dazed man was transported to Woodwinds Health Campus for treatment of left shoulder pain.

• At 8:33 p.m. Sept. 26, a 911 caller told police about a suspicious device near the intersection of Woodlane and Wooddale drives. It looked like a car battery taped to a speed limit sign, she said. Officers found a plastic box chained to the sign, with a wire running to the top of the sign. The box was marked with a logo for the company Traffic Data Inc. Police let the caller, a Woodbury resident, know of their findings. TDI collects traffic counts for government agencies, according to the company website.