• People were injured after careless driving caused an accident at 3:44 p.m. Sept. 28, near the intersection of Radio and City Centre drives. A Hudson, Wis., woman's 2010 Lexus ES350 T-boned a Woodbury woman's 2010 Chevy Impala. Both cars sustained heavy damage and were towed. Both women felt back pain but also declined medical attention. A state accident report was completed.

• At 9:54 a.m. Sept. 29, the owner of a business in the 700 block of Bielenberg Drive called 911, concerned about what police thought to be screwdriver pry marks on the business' front door lock. Officers determined no entry was gained, as the door got jammed during the burglary attempt. The damaged lock was the business' only reported loss.

• At 11:32 a.m. Sept. 29, while police were on the scene of an attempted burglary, another business' employee told officers about "minor points of disruption which made her believe unauthorized persons likely were inside the business during overnight hours," the ICR said. Display rack doors and break room doors were left open. But the store suffered no known loss, and even cash had been accounted for.

• Woodbury Public Safety was called to a stove fire at 6:40 p.m. Sept. 29, along Quarry Ridge Lane. A 42-year-old woman said a flame flew out from the back of the stove, then she smelled electrical burning. Firefighters determined the stove blew a fuse and had electrical problems. The stove was shut off, and the homeowner called a repair service.

• An employee of a business along Lake Road called police to file an assault report at 8:34 p.m. Sept. 29. She had been working in the business' kitchen at 5:50 a.m. that day, when her coworker yelled and pointed at her before spitting in her face. Another coworker witnessed the end of the altercation.

• About $500 of Wii games and electronics, as well as DVDs, were taken in a first-degree burglary in the 1700 block of Century Circle. Police were called at 12:43 p.m. Sept. 30. The burglary occurred sometime Sept. 27-29, when a white tote containing the items had been placed in front of the complainant's vehicle in the underground parking garage.

• At 2:47 p.m. Sept. 30, Minnesota State Patrol arrived on the scene of an accident near the intersection of interstates 94 and 694. An ambulance responded to deal with a reported head injury.

• A burglary in progress was reported at 1:32 p.m. Oct. 1, in the 4200 block of Brockton Drive. Police, though, met a homebuyer doing a final walk-through at the home, which was for sale.

• An 82-year-old Woodbury man found a 12-gauge Remington semi-automatic shotgun on the sidewalk near the intersection of Woodbury Drive and Hudson Road and called police at 1:40 p.m. Oct. 2. An Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) trace of the weapon provided owner information — a 44-year-old Woodbury man, who had gone hunting, left the shotgun on his vehicle, and wasn't sure exactly where he lost it. He picked it up at the Woodbury Public Safety Building on Oct. 6.

• At 8:26 a.m. Oct. 3, a St. Paul man contacted police about a third-degree burglary that occurred in the 10200 block of Dale Road sometime during a four-day period. A $2,000 concrete saw, $500 hedge trimmer, $1,000 chainsaw, $1,000 portable generator and $175 flat-screen TV with DVD player had been taken from a pole barn that is rented out to customers.

• Police were called at 9:43 a.m. Oct. 3, to the 2200 block of Vining Drive, where an open door was reported. No one answered when the complainant rang the doorbell. Officers cleared the residence, seeing no signs of forced entry. Apparently nothing was missing, according to police.

• A 26-year-old Woodbury woman was transported to the hospital after her Ford Fusion was rear ended by a Honda Accord, causing the woman to hit her head at 3:33 p.m. Oct. 3. A 55-year-old Woodbury driver had looked down while the Fusion was slowing, near the intersection of Courtly Road and Cochran Drive, and when he looked up it was too late to stop. A state accident report was completed.

• At 10:46 a.m. Oct. 4, a Woodbury 59-year-old came home to find his home "destroyed," according to the ICR. The home, in the 2300 block of Woodcrest Drive, had been cleared by the resident. Police advised the homeowner to speak with his son about what happened in regard to a previous complaint involving unwanted people and an alleged assault Oct. 2. Police have not released the report because the incident is under investigation.

• A Shoreview woman crashed her car and got injured after a bee buzzed her inside the vehicle. At 2:25 p.m. Oct. 4, near the intersection of Ivywood Trail and Ivywood Circle, the bee was flying around her head. The 30-year-old lost control of her 2014 Toyota Prius V Wagon, hitting a tree, which fell on a fence and a mailbox. The driver had minor front shin pain after the single-vehicle accident, but she declined medical attention. Her passengers, a 44-year-old woman from West St. Paul and a 39-year-old woman from Minneapolis, were unhurt. No citations were issued. The vehicle was towed by Twin Cities Transport & Recovery.