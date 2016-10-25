"Your social security number's gone, your checks are gone, they cleanse the checks. ... It's a pain in the rear, and it's a big deal in Afton," Storey said. "It's extreme."

Following concerns like Storey's and other residents', the Afton City Council approved Oct. 17 the use of three cluster mailboxes, which allow carriers to service multiple addresses in one spot. The council denied their use last month, but since then has reconsidered after residents expressed strong desires for the added safety the mailboxes would provide.

While advocating for cluster mailboxes near his home, Storey said he's had his mail stolen before and lockable individual boxes aren't perfect because thieves can sometimes reach into where mail is dropped or pry the boxes open.

Other residents expressed worries that mailboxes located away from homes make it easier for thieves to be unseen.

Council member Stan Ross expressed some doubt that the cluster boxes would be much safer than individual mailboxes.

Ross said he also worries the group boxes would not fit with Afton's rural aesthetic that officials have long pushed to preserve.

"I have some major-league heartburn with this whole concept of having cluster mailboxes in the Afton."

Council member Bill Palmquist said in an email Thursday that he originally didn't support the idea of cluster boxes, but after hearing residents' concerns, "aesthetics have to take a backseat to safety and security if this problem is getting worse."

The mailboxes would not be visible from streets and would need the Historic Preservation Committee's approval, as well as the post office's approval.

The cluster mailboxes typically cost about $1,500 and have wooden material surrounding the box.

Commander Cheri Dexter of the Washington County Sheriff's Office said mail theft around the county is widespread, especially in rural areas.

Afton Postmaster Kelly Jarppi said thefts sometimes occur on a weekly or biweekly basis in Afton.

Law enforcement also tends to see an overall increase of mail and package delivery thefts near the holiday seasons.

Dexter said people can take certain safeguards for protecting mail, such as bringing items directly to the post office or a secure postal dropbox, purchasing a lockable mailbox and reporting suspicious activity.

Dexter added that leaving the flag up on a mailbox up for outgoing mail may also lead to an increased risk of theft.

"It is absolutely a sign for thieves to target their mailboxes," she said.