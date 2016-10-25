Since rolling out the program six months ago, deputies in Washington County have administered naloxone four times during possible opioid overdoses. About 120 deputies, as well as a handful of jail sergeants, carry the drug.

After noticing an increase in opioid-related deaths, Washington County Sheriff Bill Hutton asked to create a program to arm deputies with the life-saving antidote following new state legislation that protects law enforcement from legal recourse when administering naloxone.

Through a partnership, Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater began training deputies how to administer the naloxone, which is sometimes referred to by its brand name, Narcan. The partnership also allows deputies to replace empty or expired medication at the hospital.

The Metropolitan Emergency Services Board has a grant contract with the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) to help provide naloxone to first responders.

The initiative, which has also been adopted by other law enforcement agencies across the state, comes at a time of high concerns public health officials have observed because of the amount of opioid-related deaths.

Opioids are commonly associated with heroin, but many of the state's reported overdose deaths have involved prescription pain medication such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, morphine and fentanyl.

In 2015, more than 200 Minnesotans died from prescription opioid overdoses — a 500 percent increase from 1999. Between 2004 and 2015, MDH reported an average of nearly five opioid overdose deaths each year in Washington County.

According to information from the Sheriff's Office, opioid deaths kill more Minnesotans than vehicle accidents.

Washington County Commander Andrew Ellickson said heroin abuse is still a concern and large factor of overdose deaths.

In recent years, his department has noticed that the street drug has had a higher purity than in the '90s, which he said could be leading to more deaths when unaware users take more of it.

"That's when we're finding people dead with needles in their arm," Ellickson said.

Over the weekend, law enforcement in Anoka County responded to six overdoses that led to two deaths, with another person in critical condition. Authorities speculated the quality of heroin being sold may be to blame, according to a news statement issued Saturday.

Four of the victims were in their mid 20s.

The number of opioid-related deaths may have also changed law enforcement's attitude about the drugs, with a changing emphasis being put on public health and safety.

"We're law enforcement, and if there's a way we can save somebody, that's what we're here to do," Ellickson said. "We're not here to judge whether it's righteous enough for somebody to get naloxone or not."

But the deputies' training is not intended only for helping recreational drug users, Ellickson said, adding that an overdose could occur when a child happens upon the drugs because of their prevalence in households.

Administering naloxone quickly is critical because a person's brain is being deprived of oxygen during an opioid overdose, and often law enforcement are the first to respond to a scene. The antidote is administered through a person's nose and has no negative impacts if used on a person who exhibits symptoms of an opioid overdose, such as slowed breathing or pinpoint pupils.

Law enforcement officials also urge people to call 911 if they suspect a possible drug overdose.

In 2014, state lawmakers passed amnesty laws, which disallows certain criminal charges, such as illegal drug possession, if a person is seeking medical assistance for themselves or another person.

"The state statute is pretty clear about no recourse if someone is trying to do the right thing," Ellickson said.

The county has also continued operating anonymous drug take-back locations in Forest Lake, Stillwater and Cottage Grove. The centers allow people to turn in unused or expired medications, which are later destroyed.

Ellickson said the centers receive an average of about 2-1/2 tons every six months.