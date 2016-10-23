Woodbury tallies worst, best years for fire loss

"Fire in Minnesota," the 2015 annual report released by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety State Fire Marshal Division in mid-September, noted the highest statewide death toll due to fires since 2002 and a 30 percent increase compared to 2014. One of the 57 deaths in 2015 occurred in Woodbury.

More than $5 million in property was lost to fire in 2015 in Woodbury, ranking the city behind only Minneapolis and St. Paul in dollar loss.

"Last year was an expensive year," said Todd Johnson, Woodbury fire chief and deputy director of public safety. "It was the most expensive we've had."

Woodbury Public Safety's firefighters fought 51 fires, while Cottage Grove responded to 34, Lower St. Croix Valley 30, St. Paul Park 28, and Newport 24.

While some fire departments tally the value of the property saved by their fire response, Johnson said Woodbury firefighters merely want to minimize the damage for property owners.

At the end of September, Woodbury firefighters had responded to just three building fires for a loss of $312,140—the lowest in a decade, Johnson said.

Total loss including vehicles and trash have topped $1 million in 2016, less than half of the city's yearly average, and it was one commercial vehicle's brake malfunction that caused $344,000 of the total loss.

Fire loss isn't a measure of the quality of a fire department, though, said the Woodbury fire chief, Minnesota State Fire Marshal Bruce West and trainer Rich Gasaway. The state's annual report is a measure of the causes of fires and a way for fire departments to team up on public relations, especially fire prevention efforts.

"You look at trends over time," said Gasaway, a consultant and former fire chief in Roseville.

"You can fight fire with facts," West said.

Fire loss

In 2015, the dollar losses in other jurisdictions were significantly less than in Woodbury, with Cottage Grove at $589,380, Newport at $336,000, St. Paul Park at $311,000, and Lower St. Croix Valley at $17,600.

The average loss per fire in Washington County was $31,682 and Woodbury's $5 million total in fire loss accounted for almost 48 percent of the county's $10.6 million in losses.

During the past decade, Woodbury's fire loss totaled about $21 million, or $2.1 million a year.

"It's hard to explain it as if it had predictability to it," said Gasaway, who has conducted trainings for Woodbury Public Safety and has routinely mentioned the department among other well-trained fire departments in the state. "Some fires are predictable and some fires are preventable. I don't know that all fires are predictable, and not all fires are preventable.

"Anything great or terrible can happen in one year."

When reporting to the fire marshal's office, Woodbury uses the actual final insurance numbers to calculate fire loss, but other departments might use a firefighter's eyeballing of the property or a preliminary estimate.

In 2015, Woodbury made a $1.06 million reporting error when a home that burned to the ground was accidentally twice noted in online communication to the fire marshal's office, Johnson said. Fire had flared up days after the initial blaze, and when firefighters returned to keep the flames at bay, they reported the home as a total loss a second time. So the "Fire in Minnesota" report officially shows the incorrect figure of more than $6 million for the city and $11.5 for the county, but the correct numbers are $5 million and $10.5 million.

The fire marshal's report isn't meant to be perfect, but it is instructive.

Statewide, structure fires were down 2 percent, compared to 2014, and while the total loss in 2015 was almost $193 million, the fire marshal's report claimed that fire departments save far more than what is lost—more than $1.7 billion, or 90 percent, of the buildings affected by fire remained after the fires.

While the leading cause of fires in Minnesota in 2015 was contained cooking fires, with inattention a factor, Johnson said "that's not even close to the case in Woodbury." Based on the state report, fire departments including Woodbury band together with education and prevention programs about cooking and other common causes of fires. They can also see specific trends in local statistics.

With two interstates passing through Woodbury, vehicle fires are the most common kind of fire in the city, Johnson said.

But it's the all-hands-on-deck structure fire calls about which citizens care the most, Johnson said, and residents want to know the fire department will be there in time.

The worst loss

A fire at Woodbury Senior Living, on March 27, 2015, was one of nine fires in the state caused by careless smoking, the state report said, but it was the only fire that took place in what the report calls a supervising living structure.

The death was the 27th fire-related death in Washington County since 1990.

As construction of senior apartments and assisted living facilities grows nationwide, the residences are heavily regulated, and it's rare to have such a horrible fire at such a facility, West said. "They are very well protected."

While Woodbury Senior Living was found negligent in the fire and has taken steps to fix policy issues that led to the designation, West called the senior living fire an aberration.

A resident of Woodbury Senior Living died in his bed in the middle of the night. Multiple times he had been warned against smoking while on oxygen.

"There's no safe way to do both," West said.

Residents were evacuated and they praised the efforts of the first responders who limited the damages to a few apartments, brought in buses to keep residents warm, and even carried elderly people from the fire.

Other causes

In Woodbury, there tend to be a handful of careless smoking fires each year, as was the case with apartment fires in 2014 and '15, as well as hot coals placed in a garbage can spreading into flames in a garage. There have been a string of related arson attempts in 2016.

Some fire loss is out of the control of firefighters from the start. For example, a $925,000 apartment burned in January 2015, after boxes set on a stovetop and a burner was accidentally switched on. Firefighters successfully kept adjacent apartments from catching fire.

Overheated electronics has been an area of emphasis for prevention efforts even before a hot laptop lit a couch on fire in September 2015 and caused $1 million of damage to a house in Woodbury.

"Of course that's eye opening for us," Johnson said.

A fire department's effectiveness at limiting fire loss can also be based on how quickly 911 is called. In one case in 2015, a townhouse lit on fire but the fire was reported to management before a neighbor smelled smoke and called 911.

"Once they do call us, we do a pretty bang-up job," Johnson said.

He has the facts to prove it.

Performance measures

As one of the large cities in Minnesota, Johnson said he expects to consistently see 10 cities in front of on the list of cities with the most fire loss. Only once does Johnson recall making the top 10 for fire loss, and even in 2015, he said: "We still had a good response. So much is beyond our control. We try. That's what I expect our firefighters to do—try.

"This year we'll probably have 100 in front of us."

There is an admittedly limited correlation between tactics and fire loss, Johnson said.

While Woodbury firefighters are early adopters of new firefighting strategies and followers of key statistics like response time who aggressively seek to minimize any property damage, it's when there are people to save that local firefighters take all necessary risks, Johnson said.

While statistics are reported to the state as a requirement of law, Woodbury has been tracking additional performance measures for the last 15 years.

"Are we providing the service that our residents want?" Johnson said.

Local stats are not generalized numbers, he said. "We often look at fire department response times, community satisfaction, insurance ratings and fire prevention initiatives as primary indicators of performance."

Johnson has seen dramatic improvement.

Woodbury Public Safety expects to have five firefighters on the scene of a structure fire within eight minutes of a 911 call.

In 2016 firefighters have met their goal every time, ahead of the historic high of 96 percent set in 2013. In 2015 five firefighters were present at the initial response 77 percent of the time, and the city's five-year average is 78 percent. In 2000 the goal was met 45 percent of the time.

In the case of the September fire that cost $1 million in fire loss, the fire department was on scene in six minutes, but the house was already fully engulfed.

"There are some extenuating circumstances," Gasaway said.

That's why prevention measures is so important, Johnson said.

Prevention

"Fire in Minnesota" underscores the patterns in reasons for fires, West said. "We want to have an idea of how much dollar loss we have in the state of Minnesota. We look at these things for, what can we do better as an agency? It's so important that we keep that fire prevention message in front of people."

Prevention and education are two key roles the the fire marshal and local firefighters can do to be proactive, Gasaway, Johnson and West said.

Fire service educators develop public safety messages they take into local schools and Night To Unite block parties, among other public interactions with residents.

Some of the prevention efforts will focus on smoking safety, making sure carbon monoxide and smoke detectors are installed and that the alarms work, how to store electronics, and letting coals cool for at least 72 hours before moving them to the garbage. West reminds people to keep off the phone while in the kitchen and stay in the room while cooking.

In 2015 all businesses were visited by a fire inspector to ensure they were up to date with their fire safety and code compliance.

Fire officials hope the prevention and education efforts result in a decrease in fires and fatalities, West said.

"What you're more likely to prevent is what you're more educated about," Gasaway said. "The best fire to have is no fire at all."