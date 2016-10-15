Snowplow accident might cost city more than $5,000

According to a Dec. 29 police report, DeBoer did not see that the plow was backing up on Valley Creek Road near Weir Drive.

The two collided as the plow was backing up, according to the police report.

"Goble didn't see DeBoer till it was late and struck the right side of his vehicle," the report said.

Responding officers noted that neither person sustained injuries and both vehicles drove away from the scene, the report said.

The insurer is seeking almost $5,500 in damages.