• A 23-year-old Oakdale man was injured in a rollover crash along Dale Road, between Woodbury and Radio drives. Police were called at 11:13 p.m. Sept. 13. The State Patrol wrote the accident report.

• At 7:53 a.m. Sept. 14, police were called to the 2000 block of Woodwinds Drive for an accident that caused injuries. A 66-year-old from St. Paul Park had mechanical problems with the brakes on her 2016 Toyota Citroen C4, causing her to rear end the 1999 Volkswagen Passat of a 26-year-old Woodbury man. An ambulance transported the man to Woodwinds Health Campus for back and neck pain. Both cars were damaged, and a police called for a tow.

• A complainant observed short-term traffic at a residence in the 3400 block of Hazel Trail and called police at 4:10 p.m. Sept. 14. While the complainant witnessed hand-to-hand transactions at the end of the driveway, the resident was arrested on an active warrant for alleged domestic assault and transported to the Washington County jail.

• A Toyota RAV4 struck a 7-year-old at 7:38 a.m. Sept. 15 in the 8600 block of Quarry Ridge Lane. The 28-year-old driver of the vehicle was turning from Interlachen Parkway onto Quarry Ridge Lane "when her vehicle tires ran over the legs of a juvenile who had tripped and fallen into the roadway," the initial complaint report said. Authorities evaluated the child and photographed the injuries. An ambulance transported the patient to Woodwinds Health Campus. The driver showed no signs of impairment. Woodbury Public Safety completed a state accident report.

• "Go back to college," a St. Paul man advised a police officer who, after an accident, issued him a citation for following too close. At 1:40 p.m. Sept. 16, in the right turn lane from Bielenberg Drive onto Valley Creek Road, the 77-year-old man's 2015 Lincoln MKS rear ended a St. Paul 40-year-old's 2002 Chevy Trailblazer. The man expressed his disgust. While the woman was suffering from pre-existing injuries to her neck and back, an ambulance transported her to Woodwinds Health Campus for pain.

• At 3:05 p.m. Sept. 16, Woodbury Public Safety assisted with traffic control after a multi-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of interstates 94 and 494. One female said she was having difficulty breathing. The State Patrol handled the call.

• Firefighters removed a smoldering garbage can and put out a fire by the soda machine at a business at 11:25 a.m. Sept. 17 in the 9100 block of Hudson Road. The business had been evacuated.

• Woodbury Public Safety assisted the State Patrol with a two-vehicle accident involving injuries at 6:44 p.m. Sept. 17, near the intersection of Manning Avenue and Interstate 94. One patient was transported to the hospital.

• At 4:08 p.m. Sept. 18, a complainant called police about a garage burglary in the 7200 block of Guider Drive. Almost $4,000 of golf equipment and golf balls with "Hammer" written on them were stolen on Sept. 14-15. Hooded burglars broke into multiple storage units, covering security cameras with bags. Management was able to get a description of the burglars from surveillance.

• Large pile of mulch and rocks on the road drew a police call at 2:38 p.m. Sept. 19, in the 10500 block of Glen Eagle Road. A Hugo landscaping company was advised of the complaint, from a 52-year-old Woodbury woman, and an employee immediately moved the landscaping supplies as close to the curb as possible and said they'd would be out of the road within a couple hours.

• A Woodbury K-9 team responded to an indecent exposure call when Cottage Grove police called for assistance at 4:33 p.m. Sept. 19. A male who had been doing inappropriate things in the 911 caller's backyard ran from officers. Upon arrival, the male was located and taken into custody.