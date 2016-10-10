• Money went missing from the till and then the tip jar at Jersey Mike's Subs along Commerce Drive, and police were called at 8:52 a.m. Sept. 6. After the general manager confronted an employee about the alleged theft, the employee didn't show up for her next shift and the employer stopped her paycheck.

• At 1:52 p.m. Sept. 6, police were called for a residential burglary that occurred during the previous weekend. Someone entered a model home in the 5600 block of Garden Drive and stole Whirlpool appliances — a $3,000 refrigerator with French doors and a washer and dryer valued at $800 each. Walls and door jams were damaged, and the water line was cut. There are no suspects.

• When a tall man on the shoulder of Interstate 94 looked like he was getting ready to run out in traffic, a passing motorist's 911 call was transferred to the Minnesota State Patrol. Unbeknownst to the motorist, who called at 11:33 a.m. Sept. 7, the 911 call alerted authorities to a suspect in a robbery that had just occurred.

• At 11:52 p.m. Sept. 7, near the intersection of Valley Creek Road and Interlachen Parkway, a 24-year-old Robbinsdale woman's car was stopped for a broken taillight. A police officer smelled marijuana in the vehicle, confiscated a grinder and a small amount of drugs in a jar, and logged the marijuana for disposal. The woman was released from the scene.

• At 2:34 a.m. Sept. 8, a vehicle crossed the fog line on Woodlane Drive multiple times and was pulled over by police. After performing poorly on sobriety tests and blowing a 0.10 in a breath test, the 64-year-old driver from Woodbury was handcuffed, transported to the Washington County jail, booked and released. His car was towed.

• Police were called to a disturbance at 7:25 a.m. Sept. 8 at Country Inn and Suites. A 30-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman from St. Paul were escorted out of the buffet dining room because they were not hotel guests. Police stopped their car as it was leaving and warned the couple they could be arrested or cited if they were taking services without payment. Both understood and said they were on site visiting friends. A hotel employee later had them trespassed.

• A 911 caller reported careless driving to police at 8:27 a.m. Sept. 8 at Woodbury Elementary. A 31-year-old Woodbury woman has been driving erratically during drop-off hours, cutting off the complainant's vehicle on school property, flicking her off, and cussing at the complainant while children are within earshot. The complainant backed away from the woman, advised the school and called police.

• Police were called for a welfare concern at 3:20 p.m. Sept. 8 at Tamarack Village shopping center. Three adults and two juveniles were begging for money with a sign on a grassy corner. They told police they have shelter, but they had run out of gas. The family declined resources and referrals, stating they would contact police if they needed anything.

• Police issued a verbal warning to a 38-year-old Woodbury resident at 6:57 p.m. Sept. 8 after he parked his vehicle on a grass field east of Lake Middle School. He's a coach who was unloading equipment for a football team, but city ordinances prohibit driving on the grass.

• A towtruck driver for Guardian Recovery of St. Paul attempted to repossess the vehicle of a 33-year-old Rosemount man who had parked at Cowboy Jack's. The man contacted police at 9:55 p.m. Sept. 8 because he suspected a ploy to steal his vehicle and refused to let recovery agents take it. Parties were aware and advised of the civil nature of the complaint. "They planned to wait each other out," the Woodbury Public Safety initial complaint report said, and eventually didn't need police assistance.

• Three people were involved in an accident that caused injuries at 11:06 a.m. Sept. 9 on Woodbury Drive, over Interstate 94. One driver, a 38-year-old woman with an infant in the vehicle, was looking down when she rear ended a 35-year-old Lakeville man's vehicle and injured herself. She left the scene with minor left knee pain and a citation for failure to drive with due care. Woodbury Public Safety filed a state crash report. The two decade-old cars were driven from the scene.

• At 12:41 p.m. Sept. 9, while police responded to the accident call at the intersection of Woodbury Drive and Interstate 94, a 59-year-old Hastings woman rear ended the police car. "My squad's emergency lights were activated," the initial complaint report said, "and the arrow stick was illuminated and letting traffic know they need to move over into the right traffic lane." The State Patrol wrote the report.

• A 29-year-old Stillwater man called police at 2:40 p.m. Sept. 9 for an invasion of privacy complaint at a business in the 10100 block of Hudson Road. He and his girlfriend could see the security camera bubble via the mirrors inside the store's changing rooms. When they went into the changing rooms, an employee went into the employees-only backroom, which the man interpreted as suspicious. The officer confirmed that the camera bubble is visible in the mirrors but also that the camera cannot pan side to side, nor can it be used to peer into the changing rooms. The employee suggested the complainant might be an associate of a former employee who was suspected of stealing and thus be motivated to cause disruptions on behalf of the former employee. No known crime was occurring. The store manager and the owner were made aware of the complaint.

• A 26-year-old mother reported her 7-year-old boy missing at 8:38 p.m. Sept. 9 from a home along Dunmore Road. He had been last seen playing outside at 7:15 p.m. and may be headed to nearby parks, the 911 caller stated. Shortly after responding, two officers found the child and brought him back with no injuries.

• Police responded to a call about a possible burglary at 10:17 a.m. Sept. 11, along Grand Oaks Trail. The complainant, who had moved in about a week earlier, said she left home at 4 p.m. Sept. 10 and returned to find the garage door open. Police cleared the residence, and the property manager arrived to change the door code.

• A 38-year-old Californian woman and her family were told to leave Crossroads Church property after holding a sign soliciting money at the church driveway. Police were called at 12:40 p.m. Sept. 11. The family was invited into the church to find some resources, but the family declined and the woman got into an argument with the complainant. An officer learned that the church was willing to give a gift card to the woman if she apologized, but the woman declined.

• At 9:45 a.m. Sept. 12, a resident reported a burglary in the 1700 block of Spinaker Lane. Sometime between July 20 and Aug. 22, an unknown person took a $120 Ryobi impact gun and its $100 battery from the complainant's garage, which he occasionally left open. Police advised the resident of other burglaries and instances of tampering with motor vehicles in his neighborhood.