Note: This is a sample of recent incidents involving the Woodbury police. All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

• A reported drug dealer was gone upon officer arrival at Wedgewood Park. Police were anonymously called at 9:47 p.m. Aug. 31 after a suspicious car pulled into the parking lot and left something near the port-a-potty and another car pulled in and picked up something in the same area. An officer ran a license plate check on one vehicle, then spoke to its 24-year-old owner. The woman told police she was alone at the park, where she smoked a cigarette.

• Police spoke to a 36-year-old Key Inn Suites employee who walked past a motel room on his way to the front desk. A juvenile flagged down a police officer on directed patrol at 12:48 a.m. Sept. 1. She said she was "creeped out" by a man peering into the window. The employee denied doing so.

• At 10:23 a.m. Sept. 1 at Key Inn Suites, police on directed patrol found a vehicle registered to a 38-year-old woman with a warrant out for her arrest in Ramsey County. Officers knocked on her motel room door and took her into custody without incident. There are no new charges in the incident.

• Police were called at 12:11 p.m. Sept. 1 to Key Inn Suites, where they accompanied Washington County health inspectors checking rooms that had been remediated by a pest control company and reopened to occupants.

• Police were called at 4:06 p.m. Sept. 2, to an apartment along City Walk Drive, where a second-degree burglary reportedly occurred. Officers noted evidence of forced entry, and the complainant took inventory of several items missing from the apartment. Police have suspects in the burglary, which reportedly occurred between the hours of 3:30 p.m. and midnight, while the victim was at Chili's.

• At 2:12 p.m. Sept. 2, police were called to a home along Bleeker Street for a break-in in progress. A 32-year-old man was seen putting a chair to a garage, breaking a window, and going inside. Police found no crime was committed. The man was locked out of his house. He does, however, have multiple non-extradition warrants out for his arrest, and a hypodermic needle — clear of foreign substances, but admittedly used for heroin — was found on his person. "This is of concern because prior contact indicates (he) routinely cares for (a) child," the initial complaint report (ICR) said. Officers photographed and disposed of the needle.

• Minnesota State Patrol and Washington County Sheriff's Office responded to an accident with injuries at 5:53 p.m. Sept. 2, near the intersection of Manning Avenue and Interstate 94. Woodbury Public Safety assisted with traffic control, and emergency medical services responded for a man ejected from his vehicle.

• A first-degree burglary was reported at 8:29 a.m. Sept. 3, along Savanna Oaks Lane. Police cleared the garage, from which a wallet containing credit cards and blank checks was taken overnight. Someone had rummaged through the vehicles in the garage and dumped some papers and the victim's library card on a nearby road. Police were alerted to two related incidents.

• A car crash caused injuries at the intersection of Third Street and Inwood Avenue North in Oakdale. Police were called at 11:14 a.m. Sept. 3. A Woodbury police officer who was in the area at the time of the call checked injuries, gathered initial information, and provided traffic control until deputies arrived and vehicles were removed from the road.

• A car accident victim was transported at 7:56 p.m. Sept. 4 from the intersection of Highway 120 and Interstate 94 to Children's Hospital in St. Paul. Minnesota State Patrol wrote the accident report.

• Police arrested a 33-year-old woman with a warrant out for her arrest after a random routine check of vehicles at 7:50 p.m. Sept. 5 at Key Inn Suites. A minor child was release on scene to a family member, while the woman was transported to the Washington County jail.