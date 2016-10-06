Crime falls statewide, but violent cases rise

The crime rate for the state in 2015 was 2,368 per 100,000 residents, a 6.3 percent decrease over 2014.

Violent crimes — including murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault and human trafficking — increased by 7.6 percent across the state, while property crimes — burglary, larceny, motor vehicle theft and arson — decreased by 2 percent.

The increase of violent crime and decrease of property crime follows a trend from the last few years.

In 2015, 130 people were murdered in Minnesota, which the state Department of Public Safety reported as being 58 percent higher than in 2014. Washington County reported one murder, in Forest Lake.

Firearms were used in 88 homicides last year.

Rapes numbered 2,300 across the state, a 16 percent increase over 2014.

There were 385 officers assaulted in the line of duty across Minnesota; 166 were injured and one was killed. Aitkin County sheriff's investigator Steven Sandberg was the officer killed while on duty.

Fifty race-based crimes against African Americans were reported, along with 36 against LGBT individuals and 11 against Muslims. Each group saw an increase from reported bias crimes in 2014.

The majority of these crimes took place in a residence or public streets and walkways, and 38 victims of bias crimes received bodily harm, up from 26 cases the previous year.

Juvenile arrests have decreased from 2014, while adult arrests continue to rise.

Complete statistics can be found at https://dps.mn.gov.