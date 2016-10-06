The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a rush-hour injury crash involving two people from Woodbury.

Tony K. Vang, 43, was driving and Chou H. Vang, 85, a passenger in a 2005 Toyota RAV4 that rolled over Sept. 30, near the intersection of highways 19 and 52 in Cannon Falls, Minn.

The female passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Mayo Health Systems hospital in Cannon Falls. Either she didn’t have an airbag or it did not deploy, according to the State Patrol.

The male driver was not injured, and alcohol was apparently not involved, the State Patrol found.

Their sports-utility vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 52. It was totaled in the accident and towed from the scene.