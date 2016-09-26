Drug dealer pleads guilty to reduced charges

Via a plea agreement, a St. Paul man who repeatedly sold cocaine in Woodbury was convicted of a felony but also recently got his charges reduced from first-degree drug sale to fifth-degree drug possession.

Lorinza Jamaal Foster's plea agreement allows a stay of execution on a prison sentence while he serves 180 days in the Washington County jail, with credit for eight days served. He is afforded work release.

If Foster complies with five years of probation, he will not need to serve the one-year, one-day sentence at a Minnesota Correctional Facility.

Woodbury police used a confidential informant to conduct five controlled buys from Foster—twice in the 6400 block of Lake Road Terrace, once in Maplewood, and twice at a gas station along Lake Road.

Under surveillance Foster, 29, sold crack cocaine and powder cocaine to the informant, who used buy money provided by law enforcement. The investigation took place in 2011.

On Nov. 7, 2011, after he sold 3 grams of cocaine to the informant, Foster and his driver were arrested with drugs and paraphernalia in their possession.

The total weight of cocaine sold in the five transactions was almost 11 grams. Another 0.44 grams was found in the vehicle stopped by police.

The original, more severe charges in Washington County District Court were due to Foster making multiple sales within a period of 90 days. Fifth-degree drug possession is a felony.