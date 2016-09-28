State funds writing program for female offenders

The Washington County Sheriff's Office will use a $10,000 grant from Metropolitan Regional Arts Council for a writing program for female offenders in the county.

The County Board accepted the grant Sept. 6.

The funding will pay to bring two professional writers into the jail to teach writing skills to women offenders. During the term of the grant, three writing sessions will be offered, each for four weeks, meeting two evenings per week.

The term of the grant is July 1, 2016, to June 30, 2017.