• At 9:15 p.m. Aug. 16, Woodbury police arrested a customer at Key Inn Suites for an outstanding warrant issued by Nicollet County. The 40-year-old St. Paul man, an alleged thief, was transported to the Washington County jail.

• Woodbury Leadership Academy called police at 3:53 p.m. Aug. 17 to take a report of threats issued by a parent at a school board meeting the previous night. A parent disrupted the meeting, aggressively confronted the 911 caller, and was unsatisfied with the explanation of how the school planned to follow up with the 43-year-old parent's complaint. The parent was overheard making comments that she would wait for the 911 caller to "go into the bathroom where then she could get her alone," the initial complaint report (ICR) said.

• Police investigated the disappearance of two leopard kittens from a residence along Savannah Oaks Lane. The owner of the specialized breed of domesticated cat, valued at $2,000 apiece, suspected that a 29-year-old former roommate took the animals for her 9-year-old daughter. At 10:06 p.m. Aug. 17, the police were called to a reported burglary—later downgraded to be described as a miscellaneous service complaint, a civil matter. After the basement roommate moved out, she returned to collect personal items and together the roommates went to T-Mobile to separate their phone accounts. When the resident returned, he found two of his seven leopard kittens missing. Police found no signs of forced entry. "This appears to be a civil matter from a recent end (of) a relationship," the ICR said. "(The resident) was advised to pursue civil action." Police attempted to contact the former roommate by phone, but she didn't take the call. The man has no idea where the woman went or moved.

• A burglary occurred in the 6900 block of Ashwood Road, and a $60 Gerber machete went missing from a garage. Sometime between 8:45 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 18, the service door was forced open. When the victim, a 22-year-old man, returned home from work, a vehicle was parked in front of his garage. He realized the burglary had occurred, and did not know if the car was involved. He called police at 8:12 p.m. that night. Nearby garages were not burglarized.

• At 8:35 p.m. Aug. 18, police were called an assault along Oak Grove Circle, involving a child who was slapped multiple times by a teenager. The mother of the victim said her son's 13-year-old assailant had used an e-cigarette in front of her son. The victim's mother tried to contact the teen's mother without luck and requested that police advise the teen's mother of the incident.

• At 1:49 p.m. Aug. 19, near the intersection of Valley Creek Road and Woodlane Drive, police arrested a 27-year-old woman for fifth-degree controlled substance. After initiating a traffic stop for expired vehicle registration, an officer observed a glass bong in plain view. The driver admitted to possession of narcotics—marijuana and methamphetamine—as well as paraphernalia. Her car was towed, and she was booked into jail.

• A suspicious white Lexus kept driving around the parking lot at Anchor Bank, generating a call to police at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 19. Police immediately realized they are familiar with this sort of report. The driver, a 60-year-old Wayzata man, was playing Pokemon Go with his child. An officer advised the bank of the findings.

• At 3:09 p.m. Aug. 19, police were called to the 2500 block of Mallard Drive to investigate a possible burglary. House and car keys, a garage sale cashbox containing $115 and change, and $126 Asics running shoes disappeared from the kitchen counter, the 911 caller said. The 57-year-old woman thought someone must've entered her house while she was out for a walk. But on Aug. 22, she called back to say her sister had the money and she found her keys and shoes. No burglary had occurred after all. "Case closed," the ICR said.

• Only after a Key Inn Suites employee called 911 at 2:12 p.m. Aug. 20, management agreed to issue a paycheck to her. No police assistance was necessary upon officer arrival.

• Woodbury Public Safety confused a 20-year-old Woodbury resident with a person reported missing from Michigan. Stating that he'd never been to Michigan, the Woodbury man advised police of another man with the same name. The Woodbury man's vehicle smelled of marijuana, which was located, seized and destroyed. During a traffic stop at 6:36 p.m. Aug. 20, near the intersection of Courtly Road and Cobble Hill Drive, he received a verbal warning for possessing a small amount of drugs.

• A 92-year-old woman suffered a neck injury at 7:41 p.m. Aug. 20, near the intersection of Valley Creek Road and Interstate 494. Others were also injured after vehicles driven by a 61-year-old Oakdale woman and a 40-year-old Woodbury man collided, after the man ran a red light on a left turn. He received a citation.

• A crash at 6:02 p.m. Aug. 21, near the intersection of Century Avenue and Interstate 94 in Maplewood, caused injuries. Woodbury Public Safety provided traffic control, and the Minnesota State Patrol wrote the accident report.

• A minivan started on fire at 9:49 a.m. Aug. 22 at Woodbury High School. The 911 caller saw flames and smoke coming from the unoccupied vehicle. Janitors at the school extinguished the fire prior to officer arrival. Woodbury firefighters made sure the fire was out and determined nothing suspicious occurred.

• A disturbance was reported to police at 9:48 p.m. Aug. 22 at Key Inn Suites. A 29-year-old man with no permanent address was screaming at everyone in the lobby. The man had paid $400 a week for a motel room that wouldn't accommodate his family, but the business would not refund his money. Police advised the customer to return to his room, and to try to calmly speak to the manager at 8 a.m. the next morning.

• Police were called at 11:31 p.m. Aug. 22 for another disturbance at Key Inn Suites, involving the same man, who had a language barrier. Officers assisted in mediating and diffusing an argument between the customer and staff at the motel. It was decided to discuss the financial aspects of the disagreement with management at 8 a.m. the next morning.

• Woodbury firefighters handled a call at 6:47 p.m. Aug. 23 in the 11200 block of Sand Castle Drive. A broiler lit a woman's oven on fire. Upon firefighters' arrival, the fire was out and little had been damaged.

• Firefighters were called for a sulfur smell at 9:37 a.m. Aug. 24 in the 9400 block of McIntosh Road. Residents evacuated, Xcel Energy was notified and Woodbury Public Safety responded to investigate.

• A residence along Village Court was burglarized between 10 a.m. and noon Aug. 24. Someone forced entry and made off with a 1970s Ball State University class ring, a gold necklace with a small diamond pendant, gold earrings, and multiple silver chains.

• Firefighters responded to a fire at 5:34 p.m. Aug. 24 in the 2900 block of Devonshire Circle.

• A former employee text messaged former coworkers in an attempt to show up at a job site in Woodbury, presumably to fight. Fights occurred the previous week, before and after the employee was fired for alleged assault. The business owner called police at 9:53 a.m. Aug. 25 to discuss what to do if the former employee shows up. His crews' work locations were then varied for the next week or so.

• On routine patrol through Woodbury Lakes shopping center, an officer witnessed behavior consistent with criminal activity at 8:55 p.m. Aug. 25. One suspect was trespassed from Victoria's Secret.

• A resident of Carillon Plaza received a call from a neighbor who saw the resident's back door left open. Guns had been moved and left out on the floor while the resident was away from the home. The neighbor entered the home and found the mess, a jewelry box and coins went missing, and police were called to investigate at 1:27 p.m. Aug. 26.

• Police advised a homeowner to wait outside after she called to report a possible break-in at 5:38 p.m. Aug. 26, in the 1600 block of Wexford Court. The home had not been cleared. The woman had returned home and, when she put her key into the deadbolt, it fell off. Officers found the deadbolt had not been serviced or tightened.

• Five hypodermic needles found at Bailey's Arbor Park, in the 10900 block of Maple Blvd., were collected and destroyed at the Woodbury Public Safety Building. After police responded to a 7:50 p.m. Aug. 26 call, the resident who found the paraphernalia was advised to call again if he sees anyone suspicious in the area.

• At 1:08 p.m. Aug. 28, a burglary was reported at a residence along Falstaff Road. The resident returned home to find two open doors and lights on that weren't on when she had left. Police checked the residence, saw no signs of forced entry, and the woman noticed no missing items. She stayed at a friend's house for the evening anyway.

• A 53-year-old woman's laptop was stolen from a light blue 2014 Honda Crosstour parked at Prestwick Golf Course. While the victim ate dinner, someone smashed the rear driver's-side window to snatch the $2,000 computer, an Elite Book 840 G2 in a red leather bag. She called police at 8:12 p.m. Aug. 29.

• A car driven by a 46-year-old St. Paul Park man began to smoke inside and outside, so he stopped at 5:52 a.m. Aug. 30 in the 500 block of Commons Drive and called 911. Firefighters put out the flames.