Man allegedly stole $4,400 of iPhones at Woodbury Walmart

The Woodbury Walmart sustained the loss of almost $4,400 worth of iPhones in April, and recently a St. Paul man was charged with their theft.

A warrant is out for the arrest of Jose Nmn Martinez, 31, of St. Paul, who is scheduled to faces felony theft charges on Sept. 26 in Washington County District Court.

According to the complaint:

Walmart's asset protection associates provided video of Martinez asking electronics department employees to obtain various items he said he wished to purchase. While the employees retrieved the merchandise, Martinez stole iPhones out of the store cases.

Between visits to Walmart on April 25 and April 29, Martinez took eight iPhones valued at $549 each.

Employees recognized him from previous thefts, and they obtained video of the incident and the license plate of the truck in which he left.

Martinez's criminal history includes numerous theft convictions, and he has other active warrants.