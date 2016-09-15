Search
    Afton man crashes in Somerset

    By Jordan Willi Today at 3:39 p.m.

    A two-car accident involving an Afton man took place at the intersection of Sunrise Drive and Oak Street in the Village of Somerset on Aug. 12.

    A 1999 Volkswagen Beetle driven by Andrew Williams, 18, Hudson, was struck by a 1998 Chevy coupe driven by Michael Bauer, 39, Afton, Minn., while making a left turn/U-turn while heading south on Sunrise Drive. Before attempting the U-turn, Williams pulled off onto the right shoulder of the road and then made a left turn to head back north on Sunrise.

    The Beetle was struck while Williams was attempting the left/U-turn from the right shoulder.

    No citations were given following the incident.

    Explore related topics:Newscrime and courtsAftonaccidentSomersetwisconsinwilliamsHudsonbauer
    Jordan Willi
    Jordan Willi is a reporter for the New Richmond News. Previously, he worked as a sports reporter at the Worthington Daily Globe in Worthington, Minnesota. He also interned at the Hudson Star Observer for two summers and contributed to the Bison Illustrated sports magazine at North Dakota State University.
    jwilli@rivertowns.net
    (751) 243-7767 x244
