Afton man crashes in Somerset

A two-car accident involving an Afton man took place at the intersection of Sunrise Drive and Oak Street in the Village of Somerset on Aug. 12.

A 1999 Volkswagen Beetle driven by Andrew Williams, 18, Hudson, was struck by a 1998 Chevy coupe driven by Michael Bauer, 39, Afton, Minn., while making a left turn/U-turn while heading south on Sunrise Drive. Before attempting the U-turn, Williams pulled off onto the right shoulder of the road and then made a left turn to head back north on Sunrise.

The Beetle was struck while Williams was attempting the left/U-turn from the right shoulder.

No citations were given following the incident.