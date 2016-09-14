Visitors to Woodbury lose Wisconsin home to fire

A fire just after 1 a.m. Aug. 18 destroyed a house at 653 Tradition Trail in the town of Troy, Wisconsin.

According to River Falls assistant fire chief Mike Moody, homeowners Joe and Karen Ungerman were away visiting family in Woodbury when the middle-of-the-night blaze occurred.

Moody said property damage from the fire is estimated at $500,000 to $550,000. Because of the extensive damage -- the house is a total loss -- a cause thus far has been hard to pinpoint.

A neighbor reported seeing flames showing from the house's three-season porch.

Sixteen firefighters responded with a squad, two engines and two water tenders. They were said to have arrived eight minutes after being paged.

The fire progressed quickly. Firefighters encountered heavy smoke and flames.

Other firefighting units came from Hudson, United and Lower St. Croix. In all, 36 firefighters fought the blaze. There were no injuries among the responders.