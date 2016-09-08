Bucking arrestee from Woodbury breaks deputy's tooth

After kicking loose the tooth of a Washington County Sheriff's Office deputy, a Woodbury woman has been charged with fourth-degree assault of a peace officer.

Bianca Patricia Tate, 24, was held in jail on $5,000 bail with conditions, or $20,000 bail without conditions. She was conditionally released, and is scheduled to appear in Washington County District Court Thursday.

According to the complaint:

On Sept. 1, in a meeting with an eligibility specialist, Tate complained about the results of a fraud investigation conducted by the deputy. Eligibility specialists meet with clients in need of public assistance to assist in the areas of health care, employment, and veterans and other public assistance programs. For assistance with Tate's complaints, the eligibility specialist called the deputy who conducted the investigation.

Prior to meeting with Tate, the deputy learned Tate had multiple active warrants out for her arrest for alleged thefts, as well as a warrant issued for fleeing an officer in Ramsey County. Upon the deputy’s arrival, Tate was told she would be arrested.

She yelled at the eligibility specialist for "doing this," refused to turn around and be handcuffed, swore at the deputy, and called her racist.

A second deputy helped escort Tate to the Washington County jail, which is adjacent to the location of the meetings in Stillwater. As they entered the jail's secure area, Tate was placed on a mattress for the removal of her handcuffs.

She began to fight and kick. Tate bucked and her leg struck a deputy in the chin, smashing and damaging the deputy's teeth. One was obviously loose.

Jail staff secured Tate, and the deputy went to Lakeview Hospital, where doctors diagnosed her with a concussion and a broken tooth as a result of the kick to the chin. The injury will require dental work.