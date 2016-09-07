Three suspects were apprehended after a robbery at Borofka's Furniture this afternoon in Woodbury.

One man grabbed an undisclosed amount of money from the business, then ran around the store trying to find the exit.

No weapon was seen or implied and no one was hurt at the Hudson Road store, said Michelle Okada, spokeswoman for Woodbury Public Safety. Employees were rattled by the situation, as they attempted to keep the man in the store until police arrived, witnesses said.

Woodbury and Oakdale police, Washington County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota State Patrol set up a perimeter and chased suspects whose car was parked on westbound Interstate 94, near its intersection with Inwood Avenue.

At least one man fled up the hill to Oak Marsh Golf Course in Oakdale, running through two Oakdale neighborhoods and hiding in the course's woodsy areas. Police apprehended a man in a golf course pond on the 13th green, some 400 feet into the course, off of Fourth Street.

One witness said two men ran through his yard, which abuts the pond. He saw one arrest along Holly Lane.

"He came right up through my front yard. I told them, 'He went that way,' and they got him," the resident said.

Officers recovered evidence near the scenes on the interstate and along the route of the chase.

Police said there is no further threat to the public.

After the incident Borofka's front door was locked while employees waited for the store owners to arrive and police to return for witness statements. "We have had quite a scare," a sign on the door read.