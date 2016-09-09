• A three-vehicle accident occurred near the intersection of Bailey Road and Interstate 494 in Newport. Woodbury Public Safety was called to the scene at 7:44 a.m. Aug. 9, and the Minnesota State Patrol was notified.

• A squad car was involved in crash at 10:05 a.m. Aug. 9, near the intersection of Seasons Parkway and Radio Drive. The State Patrol handled the accident involving injuries.

• At 2:47 p.m. Aug. 9, police took a report at the 1500 block of Parkwood Drive, where a first-degree burglary occurred. On Aug. 3, five new, in-the-box air-conditioning units went missing from a mechanical room, at a total loss of about $1,500. Two suspects had been photographed via surveillance cameras as they covered the camera near the mechanical room. Other burglaries had previously occurred, but there were no witnesses.

• At 11:58 a.m. Aug. 10, a woman who lives in the 10600 block of Kingsfield Lane told police about a suspicious phone call she received. A message on her answering machine said the IRS would file a lawsuit in regard to a final notice and left a number to call back. She knew the call was a scam and wanted the incident documented. Police advised the woman to give the number to her friends and neighbors in case they receive similar calls.

• A Woodbury man met with police at 1:41 p.m. Aug. 10 to report identity theft. Last month, the Redwell Lane resident was notified by the feds that his personal information had been compromised in a data breach and in June was notified that an unknown person had tried to use the complainant's name, date of birth, social security number and previous addresses to apply for a credit line. The incident was documented.

• An accident caused injuries at 9:32 p.m. Aug. 10, near the intersection of Commerce and Woodbury drives. A 29-year-old was injured and evaluated but not transported to the hospital. The other car had a 20-year-old driver and a passenger of the same age. No citations were issued. The Minnesota State Patrol wrote the accident report.

• At 12:27 p.m. Aug. 11, a 911 caller reported that vehicles in the 6800 block of Ashwood Road have been regularly rummaged through. On this particular day, while the complainant's wife was at the Department of Vehicle Services buying tabs, the license plate went missing. Police had no witnesses or suspects.

• A $2,100 road bicycle was stolen from an attached garage in the 2600 block of Eagle Valley Drive. The complainant called police at 7:59 a.m. Aug. 12, after the overhead garage door had been left open all night. Police had no suspects. The stolen bike was a white, black and green Giant Defy Advanced 2 with black, rimmed tires.

• Police were called at 11:09 a.m. Aug. 12 to the 1500 block of Woodlane Drive for a report of disorderly conduct, including yelling and threatening. A 27-year-old SuperAmerica employee was assaulted with a stapler after asking a homeless customer to leave. Previously, the customer had been served with a trespassing notice for stealing, but this time he became irate, kicking two cases of water outside the store. The employee went outside to get the license plate number of the customer's vehicle, and the man came back inside to beat her up. A verbal confrontation ensued, and the police were called. That's when the man threw a stapler at the employee. The incident was recorded, another trespassing notice has been issued, and court action is being pursued.

• A Facebook scam was noted by police at 11:46 a.m. Aug. 12. A man who lives in the 3200 block of Juniper Circle won $500,000 from the "Facebook lottery promotion department," according to a message he received. The woman wanted his personal information so that she could send a check to the Woodbury man. Officers encouraged the man to err on the side of caution, and he suffered no loss. The incident was documented.

• Police and Good Samaritans chased a Woodbury man with a suspended driver's license at 4:51 p.m. Aug. 12, after the man blew a stop sign near the intersection of Bielenberg Drive and Afton Road, parked, ran through Woodbury Lutheran Church, and headed into Woodbury Village shopping area. At the stop sign, the driver of a Ford Explorer was nearly T-boned by another vehicle with the right of way. The officer knew the man and requested backup to set a perimeter around the church, but the runner made it 1/4 mile, past Experience Fitness, before being arrested and booked at the Washington County jail for fleeing an officer on foot. The man was rude, disrespectful, contrary and did poorly throughout the booking process. He faces three misdemeanor charges, and the citation was left at the jail.

• A drone did a flyover then stopped over a house along Crackleberry Trail. A woman complained to police at 8:33 p.m. Aug. 13. Officers drove around the area and didn't see anyone operating a drone nearby. They took the report as information only.

• At 10:53 p.m. Aug. 13, near the intersection of Spring Lane and Tamarack Road, a traffic stop yielded fifth-degree drug charges against one 17-year-old passenger and no charges against the 17-year-old driver. Parents were notified. The vehicle had failed to dim its headlights, police smelled marijuana, and one of the boys had marijuana wax in his backpack. The drugs and paraphernalia from the vehicle were both logged in as evidence.

• First-degree burglary, with an estimated loss of $3,200, was reported to police at 12:26 p.m. Aug. 14, in the 6900 block of Wyndham Alcove. A car had been rummaged through overnight, sometime between 8:30 p.m. and 6:45 a.m. Then the complainants noticed their American Racing rims, Falken truck tires, a battery charger and batteries, a drill/impact driver combo, and a backpack blower were stolen from a garage left unsecured. Police had no witnesses or suspects.

• At 2:20 p.m. Aug. 14, a 26-year-old St. Paul man was cited for driving on a nature path along Bielenberg Drive.

• A Hudson, Wis., woman's vehicle was stopped at 11:06 p.m. Aug. 14, near the intersection of Century Avenue and Interstate 94, for going 70 mph in a 55-mph zone. Police also recovered a small amount of marijuana, a pipe, and a grinder. The 38-year-old driver was given a verbal warning for possessing drug paraphernalia.

• While on patrol at 2:05 a.m. Aug. 15 in the 400 block of Lake View Drive, in search of four suspects entering vehicles, an officer approached a vehicle with its driver's-side window halfway down to see if someone had tampered with it. The car smelled like marijuana and contained a visible one-hitter marijuana pipe as well as an additional marijuana pipe and grinder. The officer left a citation for expired tabs on the interior dashboard and secured the vehicle. A 24-year-old Centerville, Minn., woman was the registered owner of the vehicle. The officer could not find her contact information.

• A Panera Bread patron was advised of a complaint about him leaving two dogs in his van with the windows barely rolled down at 11:56 a.m. Aug. 15. Police were called about possible animal abuse, the ICR said. An officer mailed the van's owner, a 70-year-old Chippewa Falls, Wis., man, a letter explaining Minnesota statutes regarding leaving a dog in a vehicle.

• At 1:48 p.m. Aug. 15, an officer was directed to drug paraphernalia—two recently discarded syringes—found on the ground in the 7000 block of Valley Creek Plaza. They were disposed of in a sharps container.

• After a 911 call at 8:40 p.m. Aug. 15, police advised a complainant along Afton Road to call back if a silver Mustang returned to the area. The complainant frequently sees the car pulling into the back of a duplex and staying for a short period of time. On this particular day, a blue Corolla, silver Nissan and a green car met the Mustang and left a short time later, raising suspicion of drug dealing. The vehicles were gone upon officer arrival.