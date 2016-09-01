A St. Paul man is facing third-degree burglary charges after an incident last December in Woodbury.

According to the complaint:

Andrew Lawrence Lee, 29, was caught by Walmart’s loss prevention department while exiting the store without paying for $163 of merchandise.

The stolen items were recovered and returned to the store.

Lee has a lengthy criminal history, including open files for theft in Washington and Ramsey counties, convictions for violations of orders for protection and terroristic threats.