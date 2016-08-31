After 220 days in jail, credit card fraudster gets probation

A Little Canada 27-year-old is on probation for five years after spending 220 days in the Washington County jail for aiding and abetting credit card fraud.

Alyssa Janel Webber was convicted in late July. She was sentenced to probation in lieu of a stayed 13-month term at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee.

In April 2015, Woodbury police were dispatched to thefts from two vehicles parked blocks from each other. One of the victims reported she was missing Sephora cosmetics, a CD containing wedding photos, a Louis Vuitton purse, wallet and credit card holder, various gift cards, and three credit cards.

Cub Foods, Home Depot and Shell recorded surveillance video of Webber using the cards. Witnesses identified Webber making fraudulent transactions at CVS Pharmacy, SuperAmerica and BP.

Her accomplice was identified at Holiday Superstores, while trying to make five withdrawals from the victim's credit card.