Police cut short shopping spree in Woodbury

After allegedly going on a shopping spree with someone else's checks and credit card, Suzette Elise Meland, 51, of St. Paul has been charged with felony check forgery.

She appeared in Washington County District Court this month, and is scheduled to return for a hearing in November.

According to the complaint:

Mail was twice stolen from Lino Lakes woman in 2015.

The first time, someone opened used a stolen credit card application to open an account in her name. The credit card was used in Hinckley, Minn., and Forest Lake.

Two days later, the missing mail included a box of checks, some of which were used to make fraudulent purchases throughout the Twin Cities, including several in Washington County.

Woodbury police investigated purchases by Meland and an accomplice at the local Maurices, Victoria's Secret, Walgreens, Walmart, Kwik Trip, Cub Foods (twice), and Ulta.

Almost $810 of the total loss of $1,856 occurred in Woodbury.