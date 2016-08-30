An Oakdale swindler must comply with the terms of his five-year probation sentence, or spend 30 days in the Washington County jail. Jacob McLeod Guerin, 24, was sentenced late last month in Washington County District Court.

The terms of probation include paying restitution to the victim.

According to the complaint:

In July 2014, Guerin approached the owner of a landscaping company, who working on a project at Wild Bill's Saloon in Woodbury. Guerin told the landscaper that his father was the owner of a bar and restaurant in White Bear Lake, where landscaping was also needed, and he was interested in hiring the landscaper for a project at the White Bear Lake business.

But Guerin said he had lost his credit card and canceled his accounts so he was unable to cash his payroll check from his father's business account. The landscaper held the payroll check and gave Guerin $1,500 cash, believing Guerin would buy back the check for $1,500 in a week or so.

After 10 days, Guerin had been continually promising to pay the landscaper but also had excuses for not setting or showing up at scheduled meetings. Another two weeks went by and the landscaper got suspicious and contacted police, who learned that multiple checkbooks went missing from the home safe of Guerin's father and that several checks were written out by Guerin, who has a gambling problem.

The landscaper has yet to receive any money from Guerin.