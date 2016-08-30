Court issues warrant for alleged fraudster from Hastings

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Hastings woman who allegedly attempted to defraud a Woodbury woman of $15,000 by starting a bank account with a check taken from the victim's mailbox.

Kaitlyn Suzanne Todnem, 20, brought a $15,000 credit card check to Alerus Bank in Oakdale, where employees contacted the victim to confirm the check had been forged.

According to the complaint, Todnem used a passport as identification and wrote her Hastings address on paperwork at the bank. She left the Oakdale branch and attempted another transaction at Alerus Bank in Maplewood, where her license plate was taken down by an employee, the complaint said.

Surveillance footage identified Todnem.

In June she was released from Washington County jail on her own recognizance, and in July she failed to appear in court.

Her alleged accomplice, Jeremy Jake Clarin, 38, of Hastings faces one felony count of aiding and abetting credit card fraud.

Stolen credit cards were used to make more than $2,300 at Walmart in Cottage Grove, Kohl's Department Store in Woodbury, a Target in Woodbury; and Holiday gas station in Hastings.