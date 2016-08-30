A Richfield 25-year-old is nearing the end of her 60-day term in Washington County Sentence to Serve for aiding and abetting first-degree sale of heroin in Woodbury.

In August 2015, an undercover officer bought 1/2 ounce of heroin for $1,550 in the parking lot of Green Mill, along Hudson Road.

The driver of the vehicle dealing the drugs was Angelinda Felix. She admitted to police that she knew heroin was in the car and that it was going to be sold.