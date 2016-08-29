Search
New Richmond, Wis., man charged with kidnapping two women in Afton

    Sheriff's deputy recovers marijuana, meth during traffic stop

    By Mathias Baden Today at 4:24 p.m.

    A Washington County Sheriff's Office deputy confiscated a gallon baggie of methamphetamine, marijuana and syringe from Thomas Jacob McGovern, and the 37-year-old Stacy, Minn., man was in Washington County District Court this week to face felony drug charges.

    According to the complaint:

    During a traffic stop in February, near the intersection of Highway 36 and Demontreville Trail in Lake Elmo, the deputy smelled marijuana and noticed a handgun in the vehicle.

    A search of the backseat, where McGovern was a passenger, turned up more than 103 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and the Ziplock baggie of meth.

