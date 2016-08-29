A Washington County Sheriff's Office deputy confiscated a gallon baggie of methamphetamine, marijuana and syringe from Thomas Jacob McGovern, and the 37-year-old Stacy, Minn., man was in Washington County District Court this week to face felony drug charges.

According to the complaint:

During a traffic stop in February, near the intersection of Highway 36 and Demontreville Trail in Lake Elmo, the deputy smelled marijuana and noticed a handgun in the vehicle.

A search of the backseat, where McGovern was a passenger, turned up more than 103 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and the Ziplock baggie of meth.