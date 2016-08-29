Alleged car thief gets nabbed on his first try

If Anthony Thomas Heimerman was seeking the adrenaline rush that comes with committing a serious crime for the first time, he may have achieved his goal.

The Arden Hills 28-year-old found a key in a car on the side of the road and held onto it for months. He later went to the address associated with the car, in the 1800 block of Donegal Drive in Woodbury, and pressed the key fob.

A 2013 Chevy Equinox beeped and, according to a Washington County District Court complaint, Heimerman decided to "grab the car," he told police.

Heimerman was in court Aug. 10, facing felony charges of car theft and receiving stolen property for the incident which allegedly occurred June 16. At 4:30 a.m. that day, officers were dispatched for a complaint of a stolen car. The vehicle was located on Clippership Alcove, where police employed a high-risk traffic stop.

Heimerman was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

He has not been in trouble before.