A Somerset, Wis., man who led police on an interstate chase involving five law enforcement agencies—all for a stolen bottle of booze—went to Washington County District Court to face felony charges of car theft, receiving stolen property and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.

An Aug. 29 jury trial is set for Ryan James Saiko, 22, of Somerset.

According to the complaint:

The St. Croix Sheriff's Office pursued a Nissan Cube stolen from St. Croix Cleaners in Oak Park Heights after a theft from a liquor store in New Richmond, Wis., and Woodbury Public Safety got involved as the car crossed the Interstate 94 bridge into Minnesota.

Saiko was arrested with Amanda Elizabeth Webster, 19, of Stillwater, on suspicion of fleeing police in a motor vehicle and motor vehicle theft.

Saiko, a former St. Croix Cleaners employee, admitted to stealing the booze but not the car.

New Richmond, Wis., the Minnesota State Patrol and Cottage Grove police were in on the chase, which included a trip through a drive-thru at the Culver's restaurant in New Richmond, evasion of spike strips in the roadway, a motorist not involved in the chase driving over spikes, and speeds of up to 100 mph through a busy commercial district in Woodbury.

Officers from Cottage Grove and Woodbury patrolled neighborhoods in Cottage Grove and found the Cube unoccupied at Oakwood Park. A Woodbury officer then found the suspects walking near 79th Street and Hemingway Avenue in Cottage Grove.